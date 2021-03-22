Reaves undecided on future after Sooners' loss in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS -- In what might have been his final college game, Oklahoma point guard Austin Reaves gave everything he had to try to will his team to victory.
“That’s what you want for each of your guys, and certainly he did that,” coach Lon Kruger said. “He battled. … What a great year he had. He certainly left it all out there today.”
In an 87-71 loss to undefeated Gonzaga at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon, Reaves scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, relentlessly attacking the paint and connecting on difficult baskets.
“He’s got the ability to get into people’s bodies and get to the paint and finish plays, and he made a lot of tough shots today,” Kruger said. “He was aggressive and terrific. He’s a tough matchup.”
Reaves weathered foul trouble but keyed a comeback attempt down the stretch. With three minutes left, he knocked down a 3-pointer that pulled the eighth-seeded Sooners within single digits.
“He just competes like crazy and keeps going downhill and keeps working at it,” his coach said. “He got his third foul early in the second half, thought he did a good job of playing through that. Two fouls early in the first half or midway in the first half hurt him a little bit, but he got back in there and played well with the two fouls.”
A senior whose career started at Wichita State, Reaves developed into an all-Big 12 player at OU, averaging 18.3 points this season and scoring at least 20 points in eight of his last 13 games.
“My career has been really good,” he said. “Coming out of high school nobody knew who I was, and now I’d say that people probably know who I am now. So it’s a big thing. Coming to OU was a big decision, as well. … I’ve just really got to give thanks to coach Kru and the coaching staff and all the guys. They welcomed me with open arms, and I’ve had a really good time.”
Regarding the possibility of a return for an additional season, Reaves said he hasn’t decided. Kruger said he has been receiving inquiries about Reaves’ professional potential.
“They know he’s got a special skill set,” Kruger said. “He’s a big point guard in terms of size, can score, can distribute. He’s definitely going to play somewhere, and hopefully it’s the NBA. But yeah, he’s a guy that people are always asking about.”