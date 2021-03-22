Reaves undecided on future after Sooners' loss in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS -- In what might have been his final college game, Oklahoma point guard Austin Reaves gave everything he had to try to will his team to victory.

“That’s what you want for each of your guys, and certainly he did that,” coach Lon Kruger said. “He battled. … What a great year he had. He certainly left it all out there today.”

In an 87-71 loss to undefeated Gonzaga at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon, Reaves scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, relentlessly attacking the paint and connecting on difficult baskets.

“He’s got the ability to get into people’s bodies and get to the paint and finish plays, and he made a lot of tough shots today,” Kruger said. “He was aggressive and terrific. He’s a tough matchup.”

Reaves weathered foul trouble but keyed a comeback attempt down the stretch. With three minutes left, he knocked down a 3-pointer that pulled the eighth-seeded Sooners within single digits.