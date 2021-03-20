Reaves provides Sooners veteran leadership in NCAA win over Missouri

INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Reaves watched his runner in the lane fall through the net, heard the whistle signaling a foul on the play and flexed in celebration.

To get past No. 9 seed Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the eighth-seeded Sooners relied on their savvy senior point guard to secure the 72-68 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Austin battled all night,” coach Lon Kruger said. “When you’re the guy that the ball is in your hands late, you can’t be shy. You can’t be timid. … Austin made some plays to get to the free-throw line, and that was a big part of being able to create a little bit of a spread there late.”

In crucial late moments Saturday night, the ball remained in Reaves’ capable hands. Before a pair of last-minute 3-pointers from Dru Smith changed the complexion of the game, Reaves calmly hit six free throws in a row.

For a team that entered having lost five of its last six games, having that kind of veteran leadership in crunch time was invaluable during a back-and-forth contest.

“It was a close game the whole game,” Reaves said. “I think we got up eight or so a couple of times, and then they’d make a run right back. For us to stay together and fight through those close games like that, it was really big for us.”