Raise keeps OU's Patty Gasso softball's highest-paid coach; Skip Johnson rewarded for baseball success

Patty Gasso — the veteran coach who has crafted back-to-back softball national championships — has received a substantial raise in pay, it was announced during the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Gasso’s new contract will begin at $1.625 million annually. She will continue to be the sport’s highest-paid coach.

OU baseball coach Skip Johnson also had a pay raise and contract extension approved by the regents. Johnson will get $750,000 per year after guiding the Sooners to a national runner-up finish last season.

Why did Gasso get a bump? Oklahoma director of athletics Joe Castiglione explained after the meeting at the OU-Tulsa Schusterman Center.

“She’s the queen. Not just for softball. She is one of the remarkable coaches of our time,” Castiglione said. “Her record is extraordinary and the level of success is virtually unprecedented.

“It’s the continued positioning to keep our softball program at the very top and led by one of the great coaches of our time, not just in the sport.”

Gasso’s contract runs through 2028. She will receive a base salary of $300,000 combined with $825,000 annually from outside funds. She will get a $50,000 annual increase on each July 1 of the contract year.

Gasso also will get an annual stay benefit of $200,000 paid each Feb. 1 of the contract. A supplemental retirement income plan will add $300,000 on July 1, 2022. It will be increased to $400,000 on July 1, 2023.

Oklahoma will hold a Sept. 23 groundbreaking for Love’s Field, which will be the new home for OU softball. It will be held the Friday before the Sooners’ football game against Kansas State.

Johnson guided the Sooners to a Big 12 championship and the College World Series last season.

“We said when we hired him, he’s a great fit for the University of Oklahoma,” Castiglione said. “His program is positioned for continued success. Its trajectory is pointed straight upward.

“He has set the standard for what he wants for his program. His staff continues to recruit to it and our players love playing for Coach Johnson.”

OU baseball assistant Reggie Willits ($350,000) and Clay Overcash ($165,000) also received new appointments. Willits’ contract runs through 2024. Overcash’s contract is through 2023.

Ryan Humphrey, a new addition to the men’s basketball staff, will be paid $400,000 through the 2024 campaign.

New women’s rowing coach Sarah Trowbridge will be paid $190,000. Her contract is through 2026.