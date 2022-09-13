Quick hits from today's Brent Venables press conference

World staff writers Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman tweet from the Venables press conference in Norman:
Venables on Nebraska: They've played really competitive ... they are snake-bit for whatever reason ... there's not one thing that you can point a finger to. Foundationally, they haven't been far away in most of their games. #Sooners #Huskers— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 13, 2022
Brent Venables says Jaden Davis/Billy Bowman strip and takeaway was defensive play of the game.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 13, 2022
"It came at a pivotal time, an impactful time where it really made a big difference." #Sooners
Venables on OL improvement w/Morris back: Everybody has to get better. It's not just the OL. Everybody has to get better: Cohesion, chemistry, communication, awareness, mental toughness, finishing, all of those things. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 13, 2022
Brent Venables on Wanya Morris: He's getting better work than he would if he's been on the varsity. He's been on the scout team for three weeks. He's been getting good on good work against our defensive ends. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 13, 2022
Brent Venables says the Sooners are "as healthy as we’ve been all fall camp now" as they head to Nebraska.— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) September 13, 2022
He expects OT Wanya Morris back in Week 3. Hopeful that Key Lawrence and Nic Anderson will return, too.
Happy Tuesday from Norman. Brent Venables up to speak in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/8t5Z1Axnly— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) September 13, 2022
Related
Former OU star Charles Thompson says Nebraska QB/son Casey Thompson will ignore outside noise amid coaching change