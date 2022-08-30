Quick hits from today's Brent Venables press conference

World staff writers Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman tweet from the Venables press conference in Norman:
Brent Venables up to the podium for his first game week presser of the 2022 season.
"It’s finally here. It’s game week.”
Venables on Gabriel's size: "Somewhere along the line, collegiately, maybe guys that weren't tall in stature in the pocket began having incredible success"
Added Gabriel's accuracy is a natural gift, he throws into windows before they open
(Gabriel listed at 5-11 by #Sooners)
Venables on DEs: I like their mindset. I like that we have good length to us there and learning to play physical. Ethan is probably the most physical of that group.
(Downs and Grimes are atop the week one depth chart at DE)
Venables: I really want to see our guys compete to the standards of Oklahoma football: Uncommon effort, toughness, discipline and physicality.
Venables on redshirt possibilities: It's early. We've got a little more depth at some positions, but across the board, I don't think we have the depth to say, with certainty before we play our first game, these guys will redshirt.
Venables on Jaden Davis (listed as first team CB): Jaden is really consistent. He's playing confidently, tackles well, he's been one of our most consistent players through fall camp.
Venables mentions former OU running back Quentin Griffin, who joined OU off redshirt status midway through a season because of what he was doing on the scout team. "Sure enough, he comes in there and does incredibly well."
Venables on CHEETAH: If you look at DaShaun and Justin (Harrington), they are guys like Justin Broiles and Tre Morrison - there's a foursome there with diff body types ... we're looking for football players who can play in space, cover, play zone, blitz ...
Venables jokes "Anyone have any more CHEETAH questions to get off their chest? It seems to be a popular question."
Venables says Matt Wells (offensive analyst) being on staff can help him as a first-time head coach.
"You surround yourself with experience and wisdom and always willing to learn." #Sooners
Venables on first-game as HC: "I'm relying on other people to help me manage (game day) but ultimately it's my responsibility. I'm incredibly excited about it."
Venables jokingly suggests a story on how cramped the Sooners sideline can be.
"How many guys get to suit up? We'd like to reward everyone. When you get a crowded sideline and maybe a small percentage aren't going to necessarily be part of the main part of game day."
Venables on OL/DL play: I feel really good about both of those groups. Again, my expectation is we'll continue to get better as the season goes along. I see trust and chemistry, cohesion and physicality,all those things.
Venables on ideal schedule: "This is Oklahoma. Playing on the biggest stage and in the biggest games is what they place has been used to. Having worked here for 13 years, I have a very clear vision of Joe Castiglione's philosophy."
Venables on OL/DL depth: I think we have good, quality depth. We have comparable players playing next to each other. I don't think there's a huge dropoff with our second group of players across the board.
Brent Venables knows UTEP coach Dana Dimel plenty well from their time together at Kansas State. Has lots of praise for the Miners' following their 31-13 loss to North Texas in Week 0.
“His guys will play loose and aggressive. That’s who Dana is.”
As a first-time coach, Venables says he has to learn to be more patient. "Nothing can never happen fast enough for me. I can't get frustrated ... I certainly can be anxious."
Brent Venables on his conversations with Justin Harrington when he returned to the program from the transfer portal in the spring: "I asked him to come back with humility and expect nothing."
Harrington will open the season listed behind DaShaun White at the cheetah position.
Brent Venables news conference ends after 37 minutes. Next time we will talk to him will be in UTEP postgame on Saturday night.