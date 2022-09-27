Quick hits from today's Brent Venables press conference

World staff writers Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman tweet from the Venables press conference in Norman:
Venables on TCU's offense: They're really good at WR. They are big, they are fast, they have 5 diff receivers with 7-8 catches. They can go up and get the deep ball and they can run by you. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 27, 2022
Venables on K-State game: What I saw were guys afraid to make mistakes. We played on our heels. We weren't physical at the point of attack. I saw guys pressing ... I don't think we played very well .. We didn't put it all together. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 27, 2022
Brent Venables asked about building LB depth, says Kobie McKenzie, who missed most of fall camp, is redshirting. Kip Lewis is also redshirting, needs to get stronger in the weight room. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 27, 2022
Venables on the Sooners' persisting struggles with slow starts: “It’s been a point of emphasis. Again, doing the little things right. Easier said than done…you just have to do it.”— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) September 27, 2022
Brent Venables on stripping down to studs after loss: You handle it the same way every week. You start over ... we're always looking at weaknesses, breakdowns and mental errors even in victory. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 27, 2022
Brent Venables: Mastering your craft takes a lot of work, a lot of struggle and perseverance. You have to trust and have a respect for what it takes to play at a really high level. ... pressure exposes both the good and the bad. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 27, 2022
Brent Venables: Our guys are anxious and eager to improve and get better and show last week isn't really reflective and indicative of the type of performance that we're capable of. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 27, 2022
Related
What went wrong vs K-State? What to make of Dillon Gabriel’s performance? The penalties? The third-down struggles? A look at the biggest questions from OU’s Week 4 defeat
Dillon Gabriel's missed opportunities weighed heavy in K-State loss; what does Jeff Lebby think after viewing film?