 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Quick hits from today's Brent Venables press conference

  • 0

World staff writers Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman tweet from the Venables press conference in Norman:

Related

Lebby says PA announcer issue and pre-snap penalties 'will get cleaned up'

What went wrong vs K-State? What to make of Dillon Gabriel’s performance? The penalties? The third-down struggles? A look at the biggest questions from OU’s Week 4 defeat

Dillon Gabriel's missed opportunities weighed heavy in K-State loss; what does Jeff Lebby think after viewing film?

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barry Switzer: Chapter 4 'Goathead Stickers and a Bone'

Barry Switzer: Chapter 4 'Goathead Stickers and a Bone'

During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert