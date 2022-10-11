 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quick hits from today's Brent Venables press conference: 'People are going to remember this team by how we finish'

In his weekly press conference, Brent Venables addresses the media as the Sooners prepare to face Kansas this week.

Oct. 10, 2022 video. The Oklahoma Sooners next host the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 15. Video courtesy/OU Athletics

Oct. 10, 2022 video. "I think we've got a group that's gonna respond in the right way," Coach Lebby said. Video courtesy/OU Athletics
