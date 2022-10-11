Quick hits from today's Brent Venables press conference: 'People are going to remember this team by how we finish'

In his weekly press conference, Brent Venables addresses the media as the Sooners prepare to face Kansas this week.
Brent Venables on Gabriel's concussion protocol: Dillon is full-go in practice. Whatever all those tests are, they are making sure they are on the right side of it. If he stays out of harm's way, I expect him to play.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 11, 2022
Adds that he will know for sure on Thursday. #Sooners
Venables says WR Theo Wease's absence vs Texas (0 snaps) was a coaching decision.— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 11, 2022
Venables at the podium talking about this weekend's visit from a ranked Kansas team and the six games remaining in front of the Sooners: "People are going to remember this team by how we finish."— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 11, 2022
Venables notes the speed and experience of Kansas backup QB Jason Bean with Jalon Daniels potentially sidelined in Week 7.— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 11, 2022
Either way, OU will have its hands full again Saturday.
Venables: “Right now, what we’re seeing in practice isn’t necessarily translating on gameday.”— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 11, 2022
Venables confirms that junior LB Shane Whitter is done for the season with a shoulder injury.— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 11, 2022
Brent Venables on trusting the process: You use 20 years of experience and over a decade of excellence systematically. The biggest thing is developing the fundamentals and understanding the techniques. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 11, 2022
Brent Venables: If we don't like what they're writing, let our play be our voice. The criticism that's taking place is well-deserved, that's how I look at it. That doesn't mean our guys aren't working and putting great effort in trying to be successful. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 11, 2022
Brent Venables: We've got destroyed two straight weeks and we're missing wide-open guys. They're not tackling people and things of that nature. I put that on us as coaches and need to fundamentally try to help them be better. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 11, 2022
Brent Venables: We're not as tough as we need to be right now. That's on us as coaches. I'm not pointing the finger at anybody. We just have to continue to develop that. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 11, 2022
Venables mentions that someone got a hold of his phone this week and had a few suggestions. Venables says no one answered when he returned the call.— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 11, 2022
Venables on team being tired: The season is always challenging, mentally and physically. As the season goes on, the air gets thinner, not easier, no matter whether you're being successful or not being successful. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 11, 2022