Quick hits from today's Brent Venables press conference: Dillon Gabriel status remains up in the air

Brent Venables: There's some injury situations still up in the air. I'm really not going to talk about any of those right now until I have clarity on who's going to be available and who's not. Today is not the day for that. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
Brent Venables on QBs who might play if Gabriel cannot go: Obviously (Beville) is the first one who went in last week. We are going to have three quarterbacks taking reps this week, just in case, and see how it goes. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
Brent Venables confirms that Marcus Major/Marcus Stripling: didn't travel last week for injury-related reasons. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
Venables: We have to build a foundation of what we want to be. We're going to be a multiple defense and utilize our personnel. Every year it's going to be different. ... you are always evaluating and never afraid to do things that someone else wouldn't do or doesn't do #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
Brent Venables on mental toughness of team: Mental toughness is part of getting in this circle and playing this game. This week is not more important. It's important every week and every day. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
Brent Venables on players leadership: It's a whole bunch of them. I got 30 guys in my senior meeting every Monday and Friday. Those guys have been outstanding. There's been a bunch of young guys leading too. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
Brent Venables: A year ago, I was on a Clemson team that was 4-3 and everyone wanted to burn everything down ... that team made a decision to get better and not be influenced by outside noise, but be influenced by straining to do everything to improve every day. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
Venables is asked if the Sooners' mental toughness is where he wants it to be headed into Texas: “Everything can be better. Everything needs to be better. Whether its physical toughness…coaching…fundamentals…precision…timing….nothing is more important than the other."— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 4, 2022
Brent Venables: My charge to the defense is when you're making things easy for the opponent, the next thing you know it's 20-3 and the offense will have a tendency to press to make a play instead of just getting the rhythm down. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
Brent Venables: We need to be more aggressive at the point of attack and attack blockers at the first level and be more disruptive. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
Venables on what he remembers of Davis Beville as a high school quarterback playing in South Carolina: “Could chew up a lot of grass. Very, very long. In high school, he could run by a lot of people.”— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 4, 2022
Brent Venables on Billy Bowman's injury (doesn't get specific on significance of injury): It's the first time he's been hurt in his career. He's not an injury-prone guy. Thankful it's not worse than it's been. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 4, 2022
If Dillon Gabriel can't go Saturday, is Nick Evers one of those guys who could get in under center?— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 4, 2022
Brent Venables: "Yes."
Evers will continue to get reps this week. Venables says the freshman QB has flashed all of his potential in fall camp and has continued to in practice.