Oklahoma picked up a marquee commitment to its 2024 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Hawkins, a four-star quarterback from Frisco (Texas) Emerson High School, announced his pledge to play for the Sooners.

Hawkins (6-2, 195 pounds) is only the second recruit to the Sooners’ upcoming recruiting class, but the news is expected to open a spigot for commitments.

OU beat out TCU in a two-team race to land the dual-threat quarterback. Kendal Briles, the Horned Frogs’ offensive coordinator, started a relationship with Hawkins while working at Arkansas, but the Sooners’ OC Jeff Lebby won the battle.

"The past trips up there (to Oklahoma), I've just been in the film room a lot," Hawkins told Rivals. "Getting to know a lot of other recruits so I can get the class started. That's big for me."

Hawkins threw for 2,024 yards with 20 touchdowns while playing at Allen High School last season. He also rushed for 409 yards with three scores.

Rivals rates Hawkins as the second-best dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.

OU’s quarterback foundation appears to be based out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex under Brent Venables and Lebby. Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, a 2023 signee from Denton Guyer High School, is on campus now. Kevin Sperry, a 2025 QB from Frisco Rock Hill High School, announced his verbal pledge to OU on March 13.

The Sooners’ only other 2024 commitment is defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe, a four-star recruit from Gilbert (Arizona) Casteel High School.