ARLINGTON, Texas – Joe Castiglione politely smiled at the question.

Is any of his faith shaken at the direction of Oklahoma’s football program under second-year coach Brent Venables?

The question came during a small reporter scrum near the end of Thursday’s session at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium.

The easy answer was no and Castiglione explained why during a chat on the playing surface of the pristine stadium.

“I love working with him,” Castiglione said. “The thing about Oklahoma is we have experienced a great deal of success due to a lot special players and coaches. Everybody has contributed to the success.

“We’re going through a period of transition. We are not making excuses at all. We embrace what we have to do to get better. We know that it’s taking a lot of work and it will take a lot of work.

“We’re doing everything we can to support Brent, the staff and the team.”

Here are more highlights from Castiglione during his 30-minute session with reporters:

Castiglione impressed with Big 12’s direction

Oklahoma was a charter member when the Big 12 was established in 1996. It was sever ties with the league when it departs for the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

It’s a bittersweet time for the program, Castiglione said.

“I think the direction of the league under Commissioner (Brett) Yormark is really great,” Castiglione said. “I really applaud them in a lot of ways. And so, for us, we want to be a great member, a positive contributing member, and that’s what we’ve been doing. And then, at the same time, there’s nothing disingenuous about describing it where you’re excited about the SEC because we have to plan for that and be ready in a variety of ways to transition a year from now.

“I can compartmentalize that – and our people are – but we want to bloom where our feet are planted. So we want to be as successful as we can be this year in the Big 12 and really, really end the right way. I was at the table when the idea for the Big 12 was hatched. So you can imagine I have lots and lots of respect for the Big 12 and member schools.”

Bedlam talk won’t ever stop … or will it?

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy doesn’t plan on putting OU on a future schedule. Venables would love to play the rivalry game, but doesn’t expect it will happen.

What does Castiglione think?

“Whatever comments we’ve all made – a month ago, six months ago, a year ago – it’s not changed,” he said. “We’re call them in probably 2030 or something like that, maybe earlier because we schedule games earlier than that, but we’re both moving on.

“We’ve made our position known. We’ve made our position known. I don’t even know why we we’re talking about it anymore. It’s just not going to change.”

There is talk about scheduling nonconference games in non-football sports starting in 2024, Castiglione said.

OU has filled 2024 schedule

Oklahoma had two openings to fill in the 2024 schedule as late as last month.

On Thursday, Castiglione said he had two schools to fill the vacancies. But he won’t announce the schools until he received signed contracts from the opponents.

He said he was able to fulfill the SEC requirement of facing a Power 5 opponent in nonconference play.

“(It was) really tough,” Castiglione said about filling the schedule this late. “And not many people are raising their hand like ‘yeah, yeah.’ And they had games scheduled … I’ll announce it at the earliest possible time, but not until we receive the signed contract.”

