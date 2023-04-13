NORMAN — As the third weekend in April approaches, no hitter in college baseball is drawing more walks than a junior college transfer from Blanchard manning right field for Oklahoma.

Long before he joined the Sooners in 2023, Bryce Madron drew looks OU coach Skip Johnson in high school before taking the junior college route, spending the last two seasons at Cowley College (Kansas) from 2020-22. Now this spring, batting .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 23 RBI in 34 starts, Madron holds a firm place in the Sooners' lineup.

A emerging offensive catalyst for OU (18-16, 3-6 Big 12), Madron's sudden national prominence is owed to his patience.

With another walk in Tuesday's 8-1 win over Wichita State, Madron grew his nation-leading walk count to 42 in 2023, still ahead of Maine infielder Quinn McDaniel (40 walks in 26 games).

Entering this weekend's visit from Texas Tech (23-11, 4-5), the 5-foot-8, 175-pound outfielder is working opposing pitchers to a rate of 1.2 base on balls per game and reaching base via the walk in just over 35% of his at-bats.

Ahead of a potentially critical conference series at L. Dale Mitchell Park, a conversation with Madron, the nation's chief producer in walks:

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity*

Tulsa World: Bryce — you grew up in Blanchard, about 15-20 miles west of Norman. What did your first steps in baseball look like?

Bryce Madron: “I started playing about when I was three. I just picked up a bat — that's what my dad told me. I picked up a bat and started swinging it around. So I've always played and have just like really grown to love the game.”

TW: What parts of the game came naturally to you?

BM: “Hitting came natural. I picked up the bat and started swinging. I think having my parents around to just help me grow through that and just having them be able to let me do what I wanted to do kind of helped spring it.”

TW: There's no pro baseball team in Oklahoma. Did you grow up following baseball? Which hitters did you admire as a kid?

BM: “Not really. I kind of just grew up playing it. I never really got into watching it a whole lot. But as I grow older and the opportunities keep coming around it's pretty fun to watch.”

TW: Is there anyone you especially enjoy watching hit in today's game?

BM: “Shohei Ohtani. It’s probably a pretty normal answer. But that dude is insane. What he can do on the field is absolutely nuts.”

TW: Fair enough. If I asked you to pinpoint what's behind your walk tally this spring, what would you say?

BM: “I think I just look for a certain pitch that I can drive. And at the beginning of the season I just didn’t get that a whole lot. So I take my walks and get on base and do what I can do from there.”

TW: Skip watched you play in high school. The "knock" on you back then was your size and you ultimately did not receive a single Division I scholarship offer. How did you take to the junior college experience?

BM: “I think it was probably the best thing for me. Going to a juco just excelled my game I think. It just allowed me to go somewhere and play and not really have to worry about all this other stuff. You can just go play and just do what I can do.”

TW: What did your time at Cowley College teach you at the plate?

BM: “I wouldn’t say I didn’t learn anything but it just excelled what I knew. They took it to a different level of how my swing works and stuff like that. The mental side of the game.”

TW: Your teammates often talk about your energy and before arriving at OU you spent a summer with the Savannah Bananas, a club with a self-placed label as the "World Famous Baseball Circus". Did that push you out of a comfort zone?

BM: “The start of it was pretty uncomfortable. It took me maybe a week to know everybody and just come out of my shell a little bit. Once I did that, I had the most fun I think I’ve ever had playing.”

TW: It seems there would be a lot of choreography involved. Are you a natural dancer?

BM: “Yeah - yeah I am. I may not be pretty good at it. But I like to.”

TW: Making the jump to Division I this year — what's marked the biggest step for you at a new level?

BM: “Just really the off-speed pitches. A fastball is a fastball. It’s gonna be hard. Mostly straight. At juco, you’d have the occasional guy who will throw a pretty decent sinker. Now everybody has a secondary pitch that they like to go to. That’s probably the biggest difference.”

TW: Have opposing pitchers started to attack in new ways as you've found success?

BM: “A little bit. The first couple of games of a series they’ll pitch me like I know how they’ll pitch me. That third game they’ll start throwing me a little different.”

TW: Fives times this season you've drawn three walks in a game. Was anything special happening for you on those days?

BM: “Nothing out of the ordinary. Just trying that one that I can drive. I guess I didn’t get it or I might have missed it. But even missing that one pitch and having to battle back and work a walk. That really helps.”

TW: Who have leaned on in your development since arriving in Norman?

BM: "Russell Raley, our hitting coach, does a good job with the hitting stuff. And Reggie (Willits) really just throws out a lot of information that’s really beneficial. He’s worked in the biggest stages of baseball and he knows what he’s talking about.”

TW: Playing Division I baseball a stones throw from home - what's this experience been like?

BM: “It’s been nice. It allows my family to come watch. Everybody that I really grew up with they can come watch, too. It just helps, knowing that I went the juco route, to not take all of this for granted.”

TW: Success this spring has garnered you plenty of attention. Has it changed your view of what a future in baseball could look like?

BM: “It hasn’t. I like to be in the moment. Looking that far ahead just isn’t really something I want to do right now. I want to focus on this season and winning this season.”