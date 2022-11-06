Q&A: Former Tulsa Memorial, Sooners star Isaiah Thomas on Brent Venables, his rookie season in the NFL and taking down Joe Burrow for his first career sack

NORMAN — On Halloween Monday, Isaiah Thomas swallowed up Joe Burrow for the first sack of his NFL career.

Five days later, the former Tulsa Memorial and Oklahoma defensive lineman was back in Norman where he signed autographs on Campus Corner and took in the Sooners’ 38-35 loss to Baylor Saturday afternoon on the back end of a week home during the Cleveland Browns’ Week 9 bye.

“It’s nice,” Thomas said of the week off. “Get football off your mind. Off your body. It’s been great.”

Thomas, the two-time All-Big 12 selection from Tulsa, returned home eight games into his NFL career.

A seventh-round draft pick by the Browns in this past spring’s NFL Draft, Thomas has tallied seven total tackles across the first half of his rookie season, including three solo stops. And there’s been no moment bigger to this point in Thomas’ young pro career than the second quarter sack he notched on Monday Night Football last week ahead of his trip home.

While back in Norman on the bye, Thomas caught up with the Tulsa World. …

Tulsa World: This time last year you’d have been suiting up for the Sooners. How does it feel being back as a spectator?

Isaiah Thomas: “It doesn't feel that far away. It feels like I was just here yesterday. But it also feels so long ago. Transitioning to the NFL, you realize how close you are to the pros. It feels so far away when you’re in college. But some of these guys really are that close.”

TW: What kind of experience has your first fall in the NFL delivered?

IT: “It’s been good. Better than I thought it was going to be. You start off discouraged in a sense. You see a bunch of guys who are just as good, if not better. And you’re thinking to yourself like, man, am I gonna make the team? Do I belong here?’. But as you start to have success, you get that confidence and that morale booster. It becomes an advantage on the field to where you’re thinking no one can stop you.”

TW: You mentioned confidence. What kind of confidence do you get from your first career sack?

IT: “Oh, a lot of confidence.”

“It was crazy because I called it. I was literally on the sideline thinking this is the game. I’m watching the o-line and how we were sending was favorable to the way I pass rush. After I got the sack, I was like ‘Man, I belong here. I got many more to come.’ It was the way I won and the way I beat the offensive tackle — I really belong here and I’m going to show these guys.”

TW: Burrow dropped 63 points on you in the 2019 College Football Playoff. Any extra juice making him your first career sack?

IT: “You know it was in the back of my mind! In my head, I told him this isn’t college anymore.”

TW: Just in your head?

IT: “No, just in my head. I didn’t say it out loud. I had to remain humble. It felt good. Obviously, it was in the back of my mind because they asked me during the week how it was playing against Joe Burrow for the first time and I mentioned that I played him in college. He’s mobile with his legs. Good throwing the ball and whatnot. It was in the back of my mind, for sure.”

TW: Have you had your ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment yet?

IT: “No one thing in particular. I’d just say my welcome moment was realizing nothing is guaranteed. My last year in college, I knew I was going to be a starter. I became a team captain. And I controlled my destiny. And I still do, but in the NFL it’s a little different now. It’s a business.”

TW: What’s surprised you most about life in the NFL?

IT: “I’d say the free time. All you have to do is football. During camp or during the summer, it’s all football, all day. But when you’re in the season, I’m like ‘Wow, I got nothing to do the rest of the day.’ I get to spend time with my family, my (two-month-old) daughter. The free time has surprised me the most.”

TW: Have fatherhood and an NFL schedule afforded you much time to follow the OU this fall?

IT: “I’ve watched every game so far this year.”

TW: You know a lot of the guys on this team. What’s been your impression of the 2022 Sooners?

IT: “Started off great. Started off 3-0. Defense was playing lights out. Offense was playing amazing. Think they went into a bit of a slump trying to figure out their identity. Picking it up now. But you can’t look too deep into it. It’s Brent Venables’ first year. You know, Bob (Stoops) went 8-5 his first year, then won a natty. So I don’t look too deep into it. I just see kids out there trying to be the best they can be and working to get to where I’m at in the NFL.”

TW: How about Brent Venables?

IT: “Oh, I love Brent. I’ve met Brent three or four times and he treats me like I played for him, which is great. Keeps in contact. Welcomes me back. Was able to get me up here on the sideline for the game and whatnot. I love Brent. Really militant, but for a reason. He’s had success in his career for a reason. I like him a lot.”

TW: Last one: Who have you most enjoyed watching on this defense?

IT: “On this defense? I’ve had a great time watching Danny Stutsman. I love watching Danny Stutsman. He flies around the field. His game against Iowa State was great. I’ve loved Danny since he was a freshman last year. We’re just seeing what he’s capable of now and I can’t wait to see what he has in the future.