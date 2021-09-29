Punter Michael Turk's journey includes gap year, FCS stop and OU after COVID vaccine protocol at Arizona State

He wanted to play college football but had no film of him playing defensive back in high school. His uncle Matt Turk was a three-time Pro Bowler as a punter in the NFL, while his brother Ben Turk played the position for Notre Dame from 2009-12.

He moved in with his brother where “every day I punted — some punting coaches would probably say too much. Sometimes I’d punt with my brother in the morning then Uber back to the field and then punt again for hours on end,” Turk said. “I started to love it. It was a grind because at first, I couldn’t really be very consistent or have a big leg, but the more I worked at it, the more I thought there was a future with it, and I just kept getting after it.”

After taking a gap year to work on punting following his high school graduation, he spent one season at FCS Lafayette College in 2017. He then transferred to Arizona State.

Turk quickly got acclimated with his new OU teammates after his August arrival.