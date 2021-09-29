Punter Michael Turk's journey includes gap year, FCS stop and OU after COVID vaccine protocol at Arizona State

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk is feeling quite at home at his new school.
The punter joined the program in August after transferring from Arizona State. His reason for looking for a new school was well-documented — ASU required players to get a COVID vaccine to play in road games — so he was thankful for a late opening with the Sooners.
“When I talked to some other schools — thankfully there were some good opportunities that arose — I thank God for that because it was pretty late in the transfer process,” Turk said. “Once I had an opportunity from OU and got to talk to Coach (Lincoln) Riley, to be honest there was no deterrent.
“Why would I not want to join an elite program, and the coaches were super nice. I didn’t even have to visit. I knew all about OU.”
Turk was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He has punted eight times this season and is averaging 46.5 yards per attempt. He has four punts over 50 yards including a season-best 57-yarder against Western Carolina.
Riley was asked during fall camp about Turk’s decision to change schools.
“It was something that came on our radar screen when he decided to transfer,” Riley said. “But it was a way for us to create some competition with somebody we thought could come in and upgrade our roster, make us better.”
Turk was asked if the COVID issue was “blown out of proportion” in terms of his movement.
“I’m sure you all can look online and everyone has their own view on this, but yeah, that was their protocol at ASU and it was in my judgment just to enter the transfer portal after that, and thankfully a spot arose here, like I said, at OU,” Turk said. “It is what it is, I’m thankful everything worked out and what you said too, how COVID has helped some people get some years of eligibility back.
"One of my favorite Bible verses, Romans 8:28, says, ‘And we know that all things work together for the good to those who love the Lord, to those who are called according to his purpose,' so that’s just how I live my life.
“No matter what happens, I know it’s going to turn for my good. I’ve just got to keep the faith and work hard, and so I’m glad after it’s all said and done I’m here at OU.”
Turk has turned into a field-position weapon for Oklahoma, which was a benefit in a low-scoring game with limited possessions against West Virginia. He had three punts and averaged 52.7 yards per attempt.
His journey is unique. He has punting in his blood, but didn’t play the position in high school. Instead, his focus was safety, but three ACL injuries (two to his left knee, one to his right) sidelined him for much of his career.
He wanted to play college football but had no film of him playing defensive back in high school. His uncle Matt Turk was a three-time Pro Bowler as a punter in the NFL, while his brother Ben Turk played the position for Notre Dame from 2009-12.
He moved in with his brother where “every day I punted — some punting coaches would probably say too much. Sometimes I’d punt with my brother in the morning then Uber back to the field and then punt again for hours on end,” Turk said. “I started to love it. It was a grind because at first, I couldn’t really be very consistent or have a big leg, but the more I worked at it, the more I thought there was a future with it, and I just kept getting after it.”
After taking a gap year to work on punting following his high school graduation, he spent one season at FCS Lafayette College in 2017. He then transferred to Arizona State.
Turk quickly got acclimated with his new OU teammates after his August arrival.
“Specialists tend to get along well. It’s rare for there to be too much beef. They’ve been as nice as you can possibly get. I’m close with all of them. They kind of just took me in and I fit right in. I’m super thankful for that,” Turk said. “I’m also glad that I know sometimes the specialists’ culture can be messed around at some schools, but here it is not like that at all. We work hard. Of course there are times where you just have fun in between meetings. We like to get after it, and they’ve been super cool.”
Turk loved being a part of the OU program. But he does miss hitting people, which is the reason he was a defensive back in high school.
Jokingly, he was asked if he could fit in at safety in a pinch.
“I think I could,” he said with a smile. “I was actually talking to coach about going out on kickoff too, because he gets me pretty fired up in those meetings, so maybe you’ll see me next game out on kickoff and one rep at safety.”