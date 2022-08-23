Punter Michael Turk is back at Oklahoma and is ready to hold kicks if called upon in 2022

Whether Brent Venables was holding back details on a position battle or steering clear of telegraphing plans for a trick play — perhaps it was a simple case of a football coach choosing to sidestep a question in the middle of training camp — Oklahoma’s coach played coy last week on the subject of the Sooners’ holder position.

“We’ve got a variety of holders,” Venables said. “Right now, I don’t want to really say. There’s some things you can or can’t do, depends on who your holder is.”

Who will hold kicks for presumed opening-day kicker Zach Schmit is not yet certain.

But certainly among the prominent candidates is punter Michael Turk. Back with the Sooners' special teams unit, Turk’s role in 2022 could include expanded duties beyond the work the sixth-year punter will do with his right leg.

“Right now I’m holding,” he told reporters on Aug. 2 before the start of training camp.

“(I was a holder) at my previous school. Last year I came in and they already had the dynamic of Gabe (Brkic) and another holder. That’ll be something this year, for sure."

Turk, a preseason All-Big 12 first-team selection, seems a likely candidate to hold kicks this fall. That he's back in Norman at all in 2022, though, is down to a decision Turk says he took time to settle on.

The former Arizona State transfer, whose college career began at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2017, arrived to OU late last summer. What followed was a dazzling debut campaign.

Turk's 51.3 yards per attempt were as good any other punter in the country. He closed his first year with the Sooners with first-team All-Big 12 honors.

But in the wake of the 2021 season, Turk considered his future. He had participated in the 2020 NFL Draft combine; maybe it was time to give that another shot. He watched Lincoln Riley leave and Venables arrive. He thought about it all for nearly a month after the Alamo Bowl win over Oregon before opting to return.

“The more I prayed about it the more I just felt like it'd be right for me to stay one more year," Turk explained.

Once he was settled on another year in college, Turk set about refining his craft even further in the offseason.

He focused on directional punts and hang time. He broke down all the little things about punting — the careful drop, the deliberate footsteps, the swing of the leg — and built it back up. He went to work with first-year special teams analyst Jay Nunez, who joined Venables' staff from Eastern Michigan.

All of it was done with one purpose in mind:

“Just every punt making sure that I’m maximizing my opportunity to hit an NFL-looking punt," Turk said. "Not just drive it. Sometimes that does mean drive it and maybe I drive it over his head. But helping our team win and to garner good field position in every game with every punt.”

Another part of Turk's game he has molded with the NFL in mind? Holding.

He became comfortable with the role at Arizona State, where he spent three seasons after leaving Lafayette. But when he arrived to OU in 2021, the Sooners already had a settled holder in Spencer Jones.

In 2022, it's a spot on the Sooners' depth chart Turk knows needs filling, and he is approaching it with the same pro mindset he has taken to punting.

"I know that’s NFL scouts are concerned about and want to know that the punter is a good holder," Turk said.

"Every time that kicker is on the field, that's a direct scoring opportunity, and people don't realize that the snapper and then the holder have such an impact on whether that kick is made or not. Regardless of how good the kicker is. So I definitely take pride in doing that. And I've worked as hard as I could.”

Venables' take on the holder spot leaves at least a shadow of doubt over who might ultimately hold kicks for OU this fall. But if called upon, Turk will be ready.