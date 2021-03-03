 Skip to main content
Projected starters: Texas at Oklahoma

Projected starters: Texas at Oklahoma

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 15 Texas at No. 16 Oklahoma

8 p.m. Thursday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN, KTBZ-1430

Texas (15-7, 9-6 Big 12)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Coleman;6-2;12.8;4.4*

G;Ramey;6-3;13.7;*4.0

G;Jones;6-4;14.8;5.0

F;Brown;6-9;10.7;6.9

F;Sims;6-10;8.1;6.5

*assists per game

Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Gibson;6-1;10.5;3.2

G;Reaves;6-5;17.6;5.7

G;Harmon;6-2;13.0;3.3

G;Harkless;6-3;7.2;4.9

F;Manek;6-9;10.4;5.1

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

