Projected starters: Texas at Oklahoma

MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 15 Texas at No. 16 Oklahoma
8 p.m. Thursday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
ESPN, KTBZ-1430
Texas (15-7, 9-6 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Coleman;6-2;12.8;4.4*
G;Ramey;6-3;13.7;*4.0
G;Jones;6-4;14.8;5.0
F;Brown;6-9;10.7;6.9
F;Sims;6-10;8.1;6.5
*assists per game
Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gibson;6-1;10.5;3.2
G;Reaves;6-5;17.6;5.7
G;Harmon;6-2;13.0;3.3
G;Harkless;6-3;7.2;4.9
F;Manek;6-9;10.4;5.1
