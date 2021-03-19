Projected starters: Oklahoma vs. Missouri

MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri
NCAA Tournament
West Region
6:25 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
TNT, KTBZ-1430
Missouri (16-9)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Pinson;6-2;14.1;*2.9
G;M. Smith;6-5;9.6;3.2
G;D. Smith;6-3;14.1;*3.9
F;Tilmon;6-10;12.3;7.0
F;Brown;6-7;8.0;6.3
Oklahoma (15-10)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gibson;6-1;9.5;3.2
G;Reaves;6-5;17.7;5.7
G;Williams;6-5;6.4;2.8
G;Harkless;6-3;7.8;5.0
F;Manek;6-9;10.8;5.1
*assists per game
