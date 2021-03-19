 Skip to main content
Projected starters: Oklahoma vs. Missouri

Projected starters: Oklahoma vs. Missouri

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri

NCAA Tournament

West Region

6:25 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TNT, KTBZ-1430

Missouri (16-9)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Pinson;6-2;14.1;*2.9

G;M. Smith;6-5;9.6;3.2

G;D. Smith;6-3;14.1;*3.9

F;Tilmon;6-10;12.3;7.0

F;Brown;6-7;8.0;6.3

Oklahoma (15-10)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Gibson;6-1;9.5;3.2

G;Reaves;6-5;17.7;5.7

G;Williams;6-5;6.4;2.8

G;Harkless;6-3;7.8;5.0

F;Manek;6-9;10.8;5.1

*assists per game

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

