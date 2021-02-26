Projected starters: Oklahoma State at No. 7 Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at No. 7 Oklahoma
2 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
ABC, KTBZ-1430, KFAQ-1170
Oklahoma State (15-6, 8-6 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Anderson;6-3;9.9;4.0
G;Williams;6-2;7.4;2.1
G;Walker;6-4;9.0;3.0
G;Cunningham;6-8;18.7;6.0
F;Ka. Boone;6-9;9.6;5.5
Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Pack;6-0;12.3;3.7
G;McGuirl;6-2;11.5;3.7
G;Miguel;6-4;7.3;2.8
G;Gordon;6-4;9.2;5.4
F;Bradford;7-0;7.0;4.2
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today