Projected starters: Oklahoma at West Virginia

Projected starters: Oklahoma at West Virginia

Alabama Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma's Brady Manek (right) looks to shoot against Alabama's Herbert Jones and Keon Ellis (left) in a Jan. 30 game in Norman.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 14 West Virginia

12 p.m. Saturday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W. Va.

ESPN+, KTBZ-1430

Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Gibson;6-1;9.9;2.8

G;Harkless;6-3;6.8;4.8

G;Reaves;6-5;15.8;5.3

G;Harmon;6-2;12.5;3.1

F;Manek;6-9;10.9;4.9

West Virginia (14-5, 7-3)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;McNeil;6-3;11.1;1.7

G;McBride;6-2;16.1;4.2

F;Matthews;6-7;7.6;3.9

F;Culver;6-10;14.3;10.2

F;Bridges;6-7;4.1;2.0

