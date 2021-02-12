Projected starters: Oklahoma at West Virginia

MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 14 West Virginia
12 p.m. Saturday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W. Va.
ESPN+, KTBZ-1430
Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gibson;6-1;9.9;2.8
G;Harkless;6-3;6.8;4.8
G;Reaves;6-5;15.8;5.3
G;Harmon;6-2;12.5;3.1
F;Manek;6-9;10.9;4.9
West Virginia (14-5, 7-3)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;McNeil;6-3;11.1;1.7
G;McBride;6-2;16.1;4.2
F;Matthews;6-7;7.6;3.9
F;Culver;6-10;14.3;10.2
F;Bridges;6-7;4.1;2.0
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today