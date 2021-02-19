 Skip to main content
Projected starters: No. 9 Oklahoma at Iowa State

Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger reacts during a Feb. 13 game at West Virginia.

 Kathy Batten, AP

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 9 Oklahoma at Iowa State

5 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

ESPN2, KTBZ-1430

Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Gibson;6-1;10.4;2.8

G;Reaves;6-5;16.6;5.6

G;Harmon;6-2;12.6;3.2

G;Harkless;6-3;7.1;5.1

F;Manek;6-9;10.9;5.2

Iowa State (2-15, 0-12 Big 12)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Bolton;6-3;15.8;5.1

G;Johnson;6-6;10.8;4.1

G;Walker;6-5;3.6;3.3

G;Coleman-Lands;6-4;13.3;3.8

F;Young;6-8;10.9;4.6

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

