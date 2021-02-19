Projected starters: No. 9 Oklahoma at Iowa State

MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 9 Oklahoma at Iowa State
5 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
ESPN2, KTBZ-1430
Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gibson;6-1;10.4;2.8
G;Reaves;6-5;16.6;5.6
G;Harmon;6-2;12.6;3.2
G;Harkless;6-3;7.1;5.1
F;Manek;6-9;10.9;5.2
Iowa State (2-15, 0-12 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Bolton;6-3;15.8;5.1
G;Johnson;6-6;10.8;4.1
G;Walker;6-5;3.6;3.3
G;Coleman-Lands;6-4;13.3;3.8
F;Young;6-8;10.9;4.6
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
