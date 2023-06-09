OKLAHOMA CITY — By Patty Gasso’s own account, the initial meeting between Oklahoma’s head coach and the Sooners who torched college softball this spring on their way to the program’s seventh national title Thursday night was a disaster.

In short, the opening message the 61-year-old coach arrived with to fall practices failed to resonate with her players, many of them already two-time national champions by the dawn of the 2023 season. In turn, the response Gasso got from her team on the precipice of her 29th campaign at OU missed the mark.

“I remember walking away and feeling really upset and really hurt,” Gasso recalled from the podium in the media underneath USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday night. “But I had to understand that they wanted to be heard and they wanted me to know them.”

So Gasso, whose willingness to evolve and adapt has helped forge a powerhouse in Norman, responded with a new direction.

She scheduled one-on-one meetings with each of the 20 players on OU’s roster; “If I look like my clothes are fitting a little bit tight it’s because I took each one of them out to breakfast or lunch or dinner,” Gasso said.

She invited author and motivational coach Brett Ledbetter in for a “powwow” with the Sooners.

And Gasso, in ways big and small, chose to turn certain things over to players like senior captain Grace Lyons and a cast of leaders who went on to pull OU to a sixth title since 2016.

“I surrendered my ego to make sure I did that,” Gasso said. “I think that was a step maybe in the right direction. Then things just started to flow.”

That’s how the Sooners’ 2023 season began. On Thursday, it ended with confetti and another trophy raised after OU dropped Florida State, 3-1, in the decisive Game 2 of the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

The Sooners who got off on the wrong foot would go on to win 61 games and lose only one, closing in Oklahoma City with an NCAA-record 53 consecutive victories. They’d score 501 runs and tally a run differential of +450, finishing as the only program in the history of the sport to record three straight 500-run seasons.

And in their championship series sweep in the second week of June, they’d secure a historic three-peat and a foothold in the conversation among the greatest softball teams of all-time as one the most dominant champions college athletics has ever seen.

With the final out Thursday came the expected title-clinching scenes.

Right-hander Jordy Bahl and catcher Kinzie Hansen embraced halfway between home plate and the pitcher’s circle. Jayda Coleman charged in from center field. Rylie Boone dropped to her knees in prayer.

In the first base dugout, Gasso stood on her own, overcome with emotion.

“I just can tell you the way I feel right now is free because the expectation is overwhelming,” Gasso explained from the podium. “The pressure is overwhelming.”

Moments later in the postgame interview session, Gasso ran through OU’s previous title charges — a first in 2000, the 2013 championship in the weeks after an EF5 the tornado tore through Moore and so on — to explain what made this latest run different; certainly the hardest of the seven and likely her proudest.

“I think this really was the roughest one I've ever had to go through just because with lots of fans and the growth of the sport comes a lot of pressure,” Gasso said. “I think I've felt that and (the players) have felt that.”

On the heels of back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 and approaching Gasso’s fourth decade in charge of the Sooners, the noise and outside energy lingering around OU was more constant and present than ever in 2023.

By both local and national forecasts, the mountain tops the Sooners summited this spring — an eighth Big 12 tournament title, the nation’s all-time wins streak, another WCWS championship, etc.— only met the loftiest of baseline outside expectations. And only in the aftermath did Gasso finally acknowledge that the program felt the lingering pressure each step of the way.

Late Thursday, she joked about her yearning for one of life’s simple pleasures: an anonymous trip to Costco.

“It's so crazy to see how our lives have changed,” Gasso said. “The fans in Oklahoma are absolutely fantastic. Fans are fantastic. It starts to feel like you're getting smothered a little bit because everybody wants something. I heard (the players) talking about it. For all of us it's different.”

If the pressure and expectation reached new highs in 2023, Gasso’s responsibility of keeping the noise out and her team locked in was unchanged from previous seasons.

Achieving that in 2023, however, took an alternate approach.

From the initial sour meeting in the fall, Gasso understood that these Sooners required something different from her last two title teams.

“With this group I stepped back,” she explained. “I go to Grace Lyons and I say, ‘What do you want to do here? Do you want to do this? Do you want to do that?’”

With a (relative) hands-off approach, Gasso found a flow in 2023. In the ever-present religious faith that stays central within the Sooners’ program, Gasso said OU found another source of direction.

On the Sooners’ path to smashing the NCAA’s previous all-time consecutive wins record set at 47 by Arizona in 1997, Gasso spoke last month about an OU team that trusted the process and never played afraid. A similar sentiment carried through the Sooners’ latest WCWS run.

“I think they've really found their freedom away from the nerves,” Gasso said. “That's through their faith.”

“I can't tell you how proud I am that they are standing up and being vocal about where their hearts are,” she continued. “Whether it's faith. Whether it's a stance for something. Whatever it is. They're finding that they have this freedom and they're trying to share it. I love it. I'm proud of them for doing that.”

At the end of a season in which OU outscored opponents 501-59, Gasso won’t garner much sympathy for the weight of expectation on her program. Nor, seemingly, was she looking for it Thursday night.

And that the Sooners reached an end point that seemed inevitable for months didn’t obscure the pride Gasso felt as she credited her coaching team and support staff with another championship hat on her head, either.

“The fact that we got here and we won this is just mind-boggling with all of the wave of pressure and so forth,” Gasso said. “I could not be more proud of this group.”

In the final moments of the postgame press conference, the leader of the most dominant program in college took a question that alluded to the future and how long she might keep this up.

“It's fun and it's not a job,” Gasso said. “I've been doing this here for 29 years. It's not a job. It's life. It's my life. It's my family's life as well, so...I’ll keep going for a few more.”

At the end of what she's deemed as one of the most challenging seasons of her career, it doesn't appear that Patty Gasso is going anywhere soon.

