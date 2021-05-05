Porter Moser's first Oklahoma staff finalized with hiring of David Patrick

Patrick said former OU star Ricky Grace was one of his idols. Grace played for the Perth Wildcats for 10-plus years.

"I'm super excited to join Porter, who's obviously great coach, but more importantly to me a great friend and a person I've looked up to over the years," Patrick said. "Yes, Porter's a competitor and can really coach, but he's a better person. The week I was hired as head coach at Riverside was the week he was getting his Loyola team ready to play in the Final Four, and during a very busy period he took time to celebrate my hire and made the moment about me. That's rare and shows you the kind of person he is and the care he has for people.

"Another factor for me is OU's basketball tradition and its reputation as an athletics department. That's very appealing, and it starts with Joe Castiglione, his success as an administrator and to be at a place with such stability are exciting. OU is about winning and winning the right way and I can't wait to get there and get started."

In Patrick’s two seasons as Riverside’s head coach, the Highlanders went from nine wins to a Division-I program best 17. The defense ended No. 1 in the Big West for points allowed and No. 7 in the country in the second year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.