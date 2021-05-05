Porter Moser's first Oklahoma staff finalized with hiring of David Patrick

Oklahoma’s basketball staff has been made complete with the Wednesday announcement of David Patrick’s hiring as associate head coach.
Patrick served in the same capacity at Arkansas last season, helping the Razorbacks advance to the Elite Eight. His coaching resume includes several stops as an assistant at Nicholls State (2005-06), Saint Mary’s (2006-10), the Houston Rockets (2010-12 as player personnel scout), LSU (2012-16) and TCU. He was UC Riverside’s head coach for two seasons beginning in 2019.
“David and I have been friends for a long time," Moser said in a statement, "and we've talked about this possibility (of coaching together) for several years but there just wasn't ever the right scenario. I have so much respect for him as a coach. He's run his own program at Riverside. He's got worldwide recruiting ties. And he has a tremendous knowledge of the game. But he's also a first-class human being and a friend, and I'm thrilled to add him as the final piece to our staff.”
The coaching staff also includes former Texas associate head coach K.T. Turner and ex-Northwestern assistant coach Emanuel Dildy
Patrick has ties to Australia, where his family moved when he was 10. He’s been an assistant coach for Australia’s national team since 2019 and will serve in the same capacity in the Olympics this summer.
Patrick said former OU star Ricky Grace was one of his idols. Grace played for the Perth Wildcats for 10-plus years.
"I'm super excited to join Porter, who's obviously great coach, but more importantly to me a great friend and a person I've looked up to over the years," Patrick said. "Yes, Porter's a competitor and can really coach, but he's a better person. The week I was hired as head coach at Riverside was the week he was getting his Loyola team ready to play in the Final Four, and during a very busy period he took time to celebrate my hire and made the moment about me. That's rare and shows you the kind of person he is and the care he has for people.
"Another factor for me is OU's basketball tradition and its reputation as an athletics department. That's very appealing, and it starts with Joe Castiglione, his success as an administrator and to be at a place with such stability are exciting. OU is about winning and winning the right way and I can't wait to get there and get started."
In Patrick’s two seasons as Riverside’s head coach, the Highlanders went from nine wins to a Division-I program best 17. The defense ended No. 1 in the Big West for points allowed and No. 7 in the country in the second year.