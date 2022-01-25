Porter Moser's challenge to his struggling Oklahoma team? Match his energy and positivity

“It takes a moment to when the new guys come into your program, they know exactly the way that things are run. I felt it in Loyola. In year 10, or even before that, once you start getting six or seven years, the guys that come in, you have eight or nine guys who know this is how we do things,” Moser said. “Bill’s been there 19 years. Scott’s been there 19 years. Coach Huggins has been there 15 years. (Kansas State coach Bruce) Weber has been there. You are facing guys who have been there a long time. Even (Texas Tech’s) Mark Adams, he’s been there five years and you can tell. Their defense is so locked in with what you want to do.