Porter Moser's challenge to his struggling Oklahoma team? Match his energy and positivity

Oklahoma at West Virginia
7 p.m. Wednesday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W. Va.
TV: ESPN2
Records: Oklahoma 12-7, 2-5 Big 12; West Virginia 13-5, 2-4
Three storylines
Breaking the skid: Oklahoma will try to snap a four-game losing streak in Wednesday’s contest at West Virginia. OU also has lost five of six contests.
How has Porter Moser tried to change the team’s morale? He’s challenging the players and the staff to match his energy and positivity.
“Match mine because it starts with me. We're not going to hang our head. We're going to keep fighting. I told my staff, 'Match me. Try to be more energetic than me in practice. Someone try to match me.' We're not going to hang our head,” Moser said during a Tuesday call via Zoom.
“We have to keep fighting, get better and stay positive. We have to keep chasing because every win – A West Virginia road win, that's on the board. That's on the board of Selection Sunday as a huge win, and that's what we have to do to get right back in the right direction."
Not just players, but coaches: The Big 12 is filled with successful veteran coaches.
Moser knew that when he accepted the Oklahoma job. In the past week, he’s lost games against Kansas’ Bill Self, Baylor’s Scott Drew and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins.
It goes beyond the success that the coaches have acquired at their schools. It’s their ability to build their respective programs.
“It takes a moment to when the new guys come into your program, they know exactly the way that things are run. I felt it in Loyola. In year 10, or even before that, once you start getting six or seven years, the guys that come in, you have eight or nine guys who know this is how we do things,” Moser said. “Bill’s been there 19 years. Scott’s been there 19 years. Coach Huggins has been there 15 years. (Kansas State coach Bruce) Weber has been there. You are facing guys who have been there a long time. Even (Texas Tech’s) Mark Adams, he’s been there five years and you can tell. Their defense is so locked in with what you want to do.
"That’s what you are facing. Obviously you are going against hall of fame coaches, but more importantly hall of fame cultures.”
Handling the pressure: West Virginia will play 94 feet of defense and Moser has prepared his team for what’s going to be thrown their direction.
Moser said he played “blaring noise” in the arena during a Tuesday practice. The scout team pressed and no timeouts could be called. Communication was key during the workout, just like it will be in Wednesday’s contest.
“I anticipate them getting up into us and being very, very physical. On the glass, they're elite offensive rebounders. Their bigs, they run one in after the other. They just pound the glass. They have two elite scorers in Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, and then you have a kid in Jalen Bridges who is averaging double digits at the four,” Moser said.
Oklahoma expects to have C.J. Noland back after he missed one game due to concussion protocol. Forward Ethan Chargois (ankle) is expected to be unavailable for the fourth consecutive contest.