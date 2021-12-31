Porter Moser will get Big 12 debut with conference opener against Kansas State

Porter Moser will enter 2022 with a fierce introduction to Big 12 basketball.

Oklahoma’s first-year coach will lead his team into Saturday’s 7 p.m. league opener against Kansas State. Following that contest are games at No. 1 Baylor (Tuesday), against No. 8 Iowa State (Jan. 8) and at No. 17 Texas (Jan. 11).

“You want to play in the best, and it is the best. It’s the best conference in the country. Not only does it pass the eye test with the best conferences in the country, the numbers prove it. That’s the thing about being able to play the best and being able to have opportunities to build your resume because you want to be there in March,” Moser said.

“Am I excited? I understand the obstacles. Every single night, you are playing an outstanding team. Those are the obstacles. That’s what you want. You want to be able to have the opportunities to win, advance and prepare yourself for March.”

Jalen Hill is one of four returning scholarship players from last season, but he doesn’t expect the newcomers to be overwhelmed with the new opponents.

But that doesn’t mean it will be an easy ride night-in and night-out.