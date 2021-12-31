Porter Moser will get Big 12 debut with conference opener against Kansas State

Porter Moser will enter 2022 with a fierce introduction to Big 12 basketball.
Oklahoma’s first-year coach will lead his team into Saturday’s 7 p.m. league opener against Kansas State. Following that contest are games at No. 1 Baylor (Tuesday), against No. 8 Iowa State (Jan. 8) and at No. 17 Texas (Jan. 11).
“You want to play in the best, and it is the best. It’s the best conference in the country. Not only does it pass the eye test with the best conferences in the country, the numbers prove it. That’s the thing about being able to play the best and being able to have opportunities to build your resume because you want to be there in March,” Moser said.
“Am I excited? I understand the obstacles. Every single night, you are playing an outstanding team. Those are the obstacles. That’s what you want. You want to be able to have the opportunities to win, advance and prepare yourself for March.”
Jalen Hill is one of four returning scholarship players from last season, but he doesn’t expect the newcomers to be overwhelmed with the new opponents.
But that doesn’t mean it will be an easy ride night-in and night-out.
“My message to them and to the freshmen is really we can’t sleep on any team. Any team can come in and beat you on any given night,” Hill said. “So we’ve just got to come in, fight and be ready to get our physicality and our defense into the game. Even if our offense isn’t working at the time, the time is going to come. You’ve just got to be ready every game.”
Last year, Moser was coaching at Loyola Chicago.
Due to COVID, the Missouri Valley introduced a scheduling plan that included two-games-in-two-nights league games. Moser is thankful things have normalized in conference play.
“It was like nothing I’ve ever done before. The negatives were back-to-back. It was very hard. You go on the road … some of the places I went to, there were a lot of fans. We had to go to Drake and play with fans two nights in a row. We had to go to Missouri State and play with fans two nights in a row. That is unique,” Moser said.
“The positive was then you were done with them. You didn’t come back a second time and play them four weeks later and put the scout in your kids’ minds again. That was a positive. But I love it the normal way. I love the prep, the one game and then you have the next game and you have them at your place the next time.”
OU (10-2) is coming off a December that included three wins over ranked SEC teams including No. 9 Alabama, No. 14 Florida and No. 12 Arkansas. The Sooners sit just outside the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Kansas State (8-3) has won three straight contests and is led by Nijel Pack (14.9 poitns per game).
“Lon (Kruger) used to be a defensive coach and then he became an offensive coach once he got to the Sooners, and maybe that's something Porter is doing too,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said.
“They do it in football; they score a lot of points, they score a lot of points here right now, but he's done a nice job. Those couple guys that were pretty good last year (Elijah) Harkless and Hill, (Umoja) Gibson ended up staying. They have (Jordan) Goldwire, really sound and got a good body, sound point guard for them, knows how to play and understands the game.
Then (Tanner) Groves gives you that versatile big guy that makes it tough and when he shoots 58 and 40 from three, it's pretty impressive, and he can pass the basketball with a positive assist/turnover.”