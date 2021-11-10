Porter Moser takes step one toward Oklahoma's future with inaugural recruiting class

Recruiting never sleeps in Porter Moser’s world.

The Oklahoma coach celebrated his initial signing class, which strengthened the Sooners' future backcourt with the inclusion of three guards, during Wednesday’s signing day.

But just as soon as Moser praised the next season’s newcomers, he continues to keep focus on his program’s future. This recruiting class will continue to grow, but putting a number on that isn’t possible right now.

“You always have to be watching. You always have to be evaluating. You have to have your pulse on it 24/7,” Moser said during a Wednesday Zoom call. “It’s hard to know exactly how many we want to sign. I think as we go through this year, we will start to know some of our needs. We’ll start to see some guys step up, we’ll see some things where we might have a need in certain areas.”

Otega Oweh (6-6), Benny Schröder (6-7) and Milos Uzan (6-4) have signed letters of intent to join Oklahoma in the 2022-23 campaign. Oweh and Uzan come from different sides of the country, while Schröder is from Germany.

“All three are high-energy guys. They are all extremely athletic. They can play the way we want to play. They’re long. They can do some things defensively that we want to do,” Moser said.