Porter Moser takes step one toward Oklahoma's future with inaugural recruiting class

Recruiting never sleeps in Porter Moser’s world.
The Oklahoma coach celebrated his initial signing class, which strengthened the Sooners' future backcourt with the inclusion of three guards, during Wednesday’s signing day.
But just as soon as Moser praised the next season’s newcomers, he continues to keep focus on his program’s future. This recruiting class will continue to grow, but putting a number on that isn’t possible right now.
“You always have to be watching. You always have to be evaluating. You have to have your pulse on it 24/7,” Moser said during a Wednesday Zoom call. “It’s hard to know exactly how many we want to sign. I think as we go through this year, we will start to know some of our needs. We’ll start to see some guys step up, we’ll see some things where we might have a need in certain areas.”
Otega Oweh (6-6), Benny Schröder (6-7) and Milos Uzan (6-4) have signed letters of intent to join Oklahoma in the 2022-23 campaign. Oweh and Uzan come from different sides of the country, while Schröder is from Germany.
“All three are high-energy guys. They are all extremely athletic. They can play the way we want to play. They’re long. They can do some things defensively that we want to do,” Moser said.
Oweh (Somerset, New Jersey) and Uzan (Las Vegas) are top 100 players according to recruiting services.
Oweh played at Blair Academy, where he averaged 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in the 2019-20 season.
"I love Otega's work ethic, character and that he is a proven winner," Moser said. "He uses his athleticism in the transition game and plays with an edge. He comes from a great high school program at Blair Academy and led his EYBL team to the EYBL circuit championship. Love the length he brings to the court and believe he will be a great two-way player for us."
Uzan played at Dream City Christian School and is considered the top prospect in Nevada by ESPN.
"Milos is a long and athletic point guard that makes everyone around him better," Moser said. "He is a coach's son with an extremely high basketball IQ. He uses his length off ball screens and is a great facilitator with his court vision. He led his AAU team to the adidas circuit championship and plays for a great high school program."
Schröder was labeled the top international prospect by ESPN and a former member of the U18 German National Team. He averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2021 FIBA European Challengers tournament.
"Benny is a highly-competitive, athletic guard that gives us great size," Moser said. "He brings a wealth of experience playing against high-level competition for many years in Europe. He is a three-level scorer, who can get to the rim, has a midrange shot and a 3-point game. He is also a playmaker and will use his athletic ability in transition."
Moser made time to point out his assistant coaches Emanuel Dildy, K.T. Turner and David Patrick.
“It's a team effort with recruiting. Those guys that were on the road, they spent a lot of time to get here where we are today. And it's just the beginning,” Moser said. “I'll tell everybody this, you've got to stack recruiting classes. You've got to stack them, and I think that's the key. I think this is our first really fall recruiting class where we had some time to go out with our own eyes and see these guys. Now we've got to continue to stack it."