Porter Moser starts 2021 recruiting class by inking Alston Mason, a 6-1 guard from Kansas

Alston Mason officially will be known as the first recruit of the Porter Moser era at Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas) High School sent in his letter of intent during Wednesday’s opening of the basketball signing period.

Mason is a familiar face to Moser, who also recruited him to Loyola-Chicago, his former school. Just hours after Moser’s introductory news conference at OU last week, Mason announced his pledge to the Sooners.

“We’re so excited that Alston is joining our OU family,” Moser said in a release from the school. “He’s an absolute winner who comes from a phenomenal high school program that produced our Final Four backcourt in Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson.

“He’s an extremely dynamic playmaker in transition, has terrific court vision and can score at all three levels. He’s a guard that makes other people better and is a great teammate who guys will want to play with. He’s grown up in a culture that has made him wired to win, and we look forward to him contributing to our culture here in Norman.”

Custer was the Missouri Valley Conference’s player of the year in 2018 while Richardson also played an instrumental role in the Final Four run. Both were graduates of the Overland Park high school.