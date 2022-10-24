Porter Moser, Sooners open preseason slate with visit from Oklahoma City University

NORMAN — Porter Moser’s second season in charge of the men’s basketball program gets underway Tuesday night … sort of.

Moser and the Sooners kick off their calendar for the 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. Tuesday with an exhibition against Oklahoma City University inside the Lloyd Noble Center, 13 days before OU’s regular season opener with Sam Houston St. on Nov. 7.

This latest matchup between the Sooners and the Stars comes nearly 40 years after their last meeting on Dec. 23, 1983, when Wayman Tisdale tallied 34 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in a 70-53 OU victory. This iteration of OCU’s men’s basketball program is led by second-year coach Mark Berokoff and senior guard Kori Guest, the former Tulsa Memorial scorer.

So what is Moser looking for in this preseason bout with last year’s third-place finishers in the Sooner Athletic Conference?

“Carryover — like, who’s gonna carry over what we’ve been doing in practice into the game?” he said Monday afternoon. “That’s the whole key. All the things we’re teaching defensively…there’s an amount of game slippage, so I’m just looking for the least amount of game slippage.”

Tuesday’s exhibition will see the OU debuts of transfers Grant Sherfield, Joe Bamisile and Yaya Keita, along with three of the four members of Moser’s freshman class as the Sooners inch closer to the starting point of Year 2 under the 54-year old coach.

“It’s going to be quick,” Moser said. “Tuesday, Saturday, then next thing you know we’ll be talking about Sam Houston. That’s the way the season goes. Before you know it, it’s on a rollercoaster.”

Exhibition scheduling

Moser said Monday he’s not sure any of his teams have ever played a preseason exhibition as early as the one the Sooners will take part in Tuesday night. But for the Sooners, the late-October tip with the Stars simply makes scheduling sense.

After OCU, Moser confirmed, the Sooners will head to Las Vegas for a so-called “secret scrimmage” against Oregon for OU’s final tuneup before the Nov. 7 regular season opener.

“Putting the dates together, we got the (Oregon) scrimmage set first and then you had to make a decision,” Moser explained. “Are you going to do the exhibition before or after? We just decided if we do it after, it was just gonna start bumpin’ up against the Sam Houston State game too much.

“Now we’re going to play a high-level game on Saturday.”

The Ducks have reached the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three seasons and were picked to finish second in the Pac-12’s preseason media poll.

Sherfield and Bamisile

Moser has been hesitant to reveal too many of his plans for the coming season in recent weeks, but the OCU exhibition will surely deliver a first taste of a Sooners backcourt featuring Sherfield and Bamisile.

The pair of transfer guards from Nevada and George Washington, respectively, represent OU’s biggest offseason additions and will likely be looked upon to carry the scoring burden in 2022-23.

Here’s what Moser had to say about them both on Monday:

On Bamisile: “Joe is more of a wing. I think Joe can really get our transition game going. He’s very good at transition. He’s a good rebounder, cutter. He’s a shot maker. He’s a scorer. There’s not a shot Joe doesn’t think he can’t make. I love that about him. Great scorers have that way about them.”

On Sherfield: “Grant really controls the tempo. I mean, he really is really good at ball screens. He's really good at making other guys better, but also he can score. He can score in bunches.”

“I think in this league, it’s so good defensively that they take you out of so many things that you need what we call a shot clock guy … Grant can get a shot. He's got a phenomenal mid-range shot. … After 10 games, you're gonna say, ‘Porter, you're right. You told us he had a great midrange. Grant’s got a great mid-range game.’”

On the duo together: "I think you're gonna see two guys that have played in a bunch of games that have the confidence to score the ball at this level."

Injury report

The Sooners will be without three players against OCU due to injury.

Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes (concussion protocol), freshman forward Luke Northweather (ankle) and senior walk-on Blake Seacat (achilles) are unavailable for Tuesday’s scrimmage.