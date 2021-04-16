Porter Moser sets OU's foundation with assistant coaches, support staff announcements

New Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser’s program officially began to take shape on Friday afternoon.
The hiring of two assistant coaches and four support members — including two familiar faces — were announced by the school.
There remains only one vacancy on the staff, but Moser plans to hire a third assistant coach in the coming weeks.
K.T. Turner was named Moser’s associate head coach. He held a similar position at Texas before Shaka Smart’s departure to Marquette last month.
New assistant coach Emanuel Dildy from Northwestern will make a similar move from the Big Ten school to OU.
"When assembling a coaching staff at Oklahoma, our top priority has been identifying coaches who are aligned with the culture and energy we desire to put forth every day in the job," Moser said in a statement. "K.T. Turner and Emanuel Dildy are both cultural fits and all-around great coaches. They are the whole package when it comes to on-the-floor coaching, building relationships and high-level recruiting. We're thrilled to have them join our program and get to work."
The support staff will include two holdovers from Lon Kruger’s staff: Mike Shepherd as director of basketball operations and Bryce Daub as director of strength and performance.
Matt Gordon (special assistant to the head coach and director of scouting) and Clayton Custer (director of video operations and player development) have followed the coach from Loyola-Chicago.
Turner, who played at Oklahoma City University, spent the past season at Texas. He has been in the Oklahoma-Texas-Kansas region for 15 of the past 16 seasons, including a seven-year stay at SMU.
"I'm so excited to work with K.T.," said Moser. "I've watched his ascent in coaching from afar, and he's one of the most respected up-and-coming coaches in our profession. He's earned that respect through his incredible hard work, energy on the floor and relationships in so many key parts of the country. He has experience coaching in the Big 12 and recruiting throughout Oklahoma, Texas and surrounding regions."
Dildy was on Moser’s Loyola staff from 2013-16 before moving to Missouri (2016-17) and Valparaiso (2017-18). He has established recruiting ties in the Chicago area.
"Emanuel was a previous member of my coaching staff and played an integral part in recruiting key players on Loyola's Final Four team (in 2018)," Moser said. "He has an unbelievable energy level to him in all facets of the job. He knows me well and has tremendous familiarity with how I coach, recruit and scout. He's built a national reputation as both a coach and as a recruiter."
Gordon has been with Moser since 2008, when both were on the Saint Louis staff. He spent three seasons as the director of operations at Loyola and then seven years as an assistant coach.
Custer played three seasons for Moser for the Ramblers and was the point guard for the 2018 Final Four team. He joined the Loyola staff in 2020.
Shepherd begins his 11th season as OU’s director of basketball operations. He has 30 years of experience on coaching and support staffs with 16 NCAA Tournament runs at Florida, Illinois, UNLV and OU.
Daub enters his seventh season on the Oklahoma staff. He’s also worked with the Oregon men’s basketball program as well as the Oklahoma City Thunder.