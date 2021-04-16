Porter Moser sets foundation with assistant coaches, support staff announcements

Matt Gordon (special assistant to the head coach and director of scouting) and Clayton Custer (director of video operations and player development) have followed the coach from Loyola-Chicago.

Turner, who played at Oklahoma City University, spent the past season at Texas. He has been in the Oklahoma-Texas-Kansas region for 15 of the past 16 seasons, including a seven-year stay at SMU.

"I'm so excited to work with K.T.," said Moser. "I've watched his ascent in coaching from afar and he's one of the most respected up-and-coming coaches in our profession. He's earned that respect through his incredible hard work, energy on the floor and relationships in so many key parts of the country. He has experience coaching in the Big 12 and recruiting throughout Oklahoma, Texas and surrounding regions."

Dildy was on Moser’s Loyola staff from 2013-16 before moving to Missouri (2016-17) and Valparaiso (2017-18). He has established recruiting ties in the Chicago area.