Porter Moser places focus on discipline and mental mistakes as OU's Big 12 foul trouble grows

NORMAN — All those tweets and comments about fouls and officiating after Oklahoma watched No. 2 Kansas attempt 39 free throws in a 79-75 loss at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night?

Porter Moser has seen them, too.

“Obviously, the easy thing is what you're getting on social media and everybody hitting me up,” the Sooners’ second-year coach said Friday afternoon. “There’s areas where you could throw blame, not at us. But that’s not healthy.”

Rather than the 39-23 free throw advantage the Jayhawks enjoyed or the 31 foul shots Kansas attempted after halftime Tuesday, Moser says he’s instead focused on the little things OU didn’t do in the closing minutes of the latest in a string of tight Big 12 defeats.

Little things like the back-to-back offensive rebounds Kansas’ K.J. Adams pulled down right as the Sooners’ 10-point lead began to evaporate; things like the defensive miscommunications that came when the home crowd got loud; things like the slow transitions, ill-advised shot attempts and all the other “mental mistakes” that emerged in the final stretch of the Sooners’ 22nd consecutive loss in Lawrence.

“I wasn’t happy about a lot of things the way they went down,” Moser explained. “Thirty-nine free throws on the road. I mean, that’s very, very tough. So I’ve got a lot of thoughts that I’m not happy with — that I can talk for days about. But I want to coach the next game. What’s healthy and what I want to teach the guys is let’s start with what we could have done better.”

Life in the Big 12 in 2022-23 leaves only so much time to dwell in the past, even when each of your three league defeats have come to ranked opponents and by a combined margin of eight points. So, Moser and OU (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) have turned the page to Saturday’s visit from West Virginia (10-6, 0-4) and a Mountaineers team still searching for its first conference win of the year.

But while OU is ready to move on from the unfavorable free throw count at Kansas, the Sooners’ overall foul shooting disparity in Big 12 play is worth examining.

Through four games in the nation’s most competitive conference, OU has reached the foul line 49 times and seen its opponents attempt 96 free throws, leaving the Sooners with a league-worst free throw differential of -47.

For reference, Baylor stands atop the Big 12 at +33, followed by Texas Tech (+25), West Virginia (+21) and TCU (+13). And down the table, the Sooners trail their Big 12 counterparts by some margin; ninth-placed Oklahoma State sits ahead of OU at -20.

Style of play, team personnel, possessions per game — of which the Sooners rank 341st in the nation at 66.2 — are among the factors that could dictate the number of foul shots a given might attempt. Per metrics via TeamRankings.com, no Big 12 player is averaging more fouls per game than OU forward Tanner Groves’ 3.06.

But Moser wasn’t ready to pinpoint any one of the causes for the Sooners’ foul trouble on Friday.

“I’m going to start with what we can do better,” he said. “There’s times we can be more disciplined. I mean, we’re minus-47. … It’s where can we be more disciplined?

“We’ve got to keep stressing the discipline of no fouls. You’ve got to have a balance of playing physical with no fouls.”

During his postgame press conference late Tuesday, Moser reined in his emotions on the officiating at Kansas. Still very much processing the 18-4 run the Jayhawks closed on, he acknowledged that the 48 free throws between OU and Kansas after halftime chopped up the game’s rhythm and that OU’s foul trouble might have impacted the way the Sooners defended down the stretch.

“We can only control what we can control,” guard Grant Sherfield said Friday. “I honestly don’t even pay attention to any of that stuff. We’re just going to go out here and play as hard as we can tomorrow and try to get a dub.”

Saturday marks a relatively soft spot on the Sooners’ conference calendar. West Virginia enters the weekend as one of two winless programs in the Big 12 with the highest margin of defeat among its league foes.

One thing the Mountaineers are doing well? Getting to the foul line. Only Baylor has attempted more than West Virginia’s 127 free throw attempts in conference play.

Another challenge, and another test of OU’s foul trouble, lies ahead.

“Physicality and drawing fouls,” Moser said when asked what stands out about Saturday’s visitors. “They’re one of the really good teams at drawing fouls.”