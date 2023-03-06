NORMAN — Among the line items for the roughly $390 million in facilities upgrades and improvements the Oklahoma Board of Regents is expected to approve Tuesday is a $9.5 million expenditure for “updates and improvements to the men’s and women’s basketball team suites” inside Lloyd Noble Center.

From that very arena Monday afternoon, Sooners coach Porter Moser placed his sole focus on this week’s Big 12 Tournament, where 10th-seeded OU meets No. 7 Oklahoma State at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (ESPN2/ESPNU) at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Yet when the second-year coach was asked directly about the near eight-figure team facility renovation set for approval, the future laid only so far from Moser’s imagination. Further commitment in Norman, he explained, is needed.

“I think everyone knows the commitment needs to be towards having a new venue — a new venue for men’s basketball,” Moser said.

“You look at some of the teams’ venues and atmospheres in this league, and it becomes very hard to play in. Everything I’ve heard is that everything is about moving in that direction (of a new arena). I love that. I love that the focus is on the venue. I’m not ready to say where, which or anything like that. Let’s just move in that direction.”

Moser has continually pushed for a new arena since his arrival to OU in April 2021.

Last month, Moser said the impact of an arena like Texas’ newly-opened Moody Center “could be monumental”. On Monday, he banged the drum again.

Other athletics-related budget approvals set for Tuesday’s OU Board of Regents agenda:

$175 million for football facilities

$75 million for student-athlete success center

$47.9 million for softball facility expansion and improvements

$45 million for L. Dale Mitchell Park improvements

$13.75 million for Viersen Gymnastics Center improvements

$8.6 million to Coe Golf Learning Center improvements

$8.3 million for tennis facility improvements

$5 million for Mosier Indoor Track Facility improvements.

Building belief: Before OU toppled No. 22 TCU Saturday afternoon inside Lloyd Noble Center, Moser asked his players to visualize the moments when the Sooners have been at their very best in a trying 2022-23 season.

“When we’re at our best, we’ve competed against the best in the country,” he explained. “That’s all we wanted to visualize on.”

It’s the same mantra Moser and Co. is carrying into this week’s conference tournament.

OU (15-16, 5-13) heads to Kansas City projected outside the March Madness field and likely needing the Big 12 Championship title to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament later this month. But buoyed by recent wins over top 25-ranked Iowa State and TCU, a Sooners team that has not won back-to-back games since Dec. 17 and Dec. 20 enters the postseason with belief still simmering.

“These last three games, we’ve beat two ranked teams and you’ve just got to build on it,” Moser said. “Like I said: belief, confidence, everything going in.”

Hill snubbed?: Following OU’s Jan. 29 upset over then-second-ranked Alabama, Moser made a case for Sooners forward Jalen Hill as National Defensive Player of the Year.

On Monday, after Hill was left off of the Big 12’s All-Defensive Team (as voted on by the league’s coaches), Moser made his feelings clear.

“Very disappointed that he didn't make the all-defensive team,” he said of Hill. “I mean, if you watch him in and out of every game, he takes out a team's best players. How he works…I’m just befuddled.”

“He covers up mistakes,” Moser continued. “I've been doing this a long time. I've had the number one defensive team in the country before. I've had defensive players of the year before. I put Jalen up there with any defensive player I've ever coached.”

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalschuer, Kansas guards Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar, Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell and Oklahoma State center Moussa Cisse made up the 2022-23 Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Hill’s future: Speaking of Hill, the senior forward enjoyed going through Saturday’s senior day festivities prior to the Sooners win over TCU, even if his future is still to be determined.

“It was fun,” Hill said of the senior day experience. “My mom came. My sister came. My mom — she's 2-0 this year. So I think she needs to come to more games.”

Granted an additional year of eligibility through the Covid-19 waiver, Hill can return to OU or play for any other college program in 2023-24. He joined teammates Grant Sherfield and Jacob Groves among the Sooners with remaining eligibility who took part in senior day ahead of the regular season finale.

Decisions for the future beyond this season remain for Hill. For now, he’s focused on the week in front of him and OU.

“(The extra year is) obviously there,” Hill said. “So that's all I have to really say about it. I really want to focus on these next couple of games coming up.”