Dating back to his hiring on April 2, 2021, Porter Moser has not coached a single game at Oklahoma without this particular question hanging in the balance: when will OU and Texas leave the Big 12 for the SEC?

On Thursday, the answer finally arrived.

The pair of schools, the Big 12 and its television partners have agreed on an early exit that will land the Sooners and Longhorns in the SEC on July 1, 2024. The move will send the schools to their new league one year prior to the previously expected departure date in the summer of 2025, when the Big 12’s current grant of rights expires.

For Moser, whose Sooners have dropped seven of their last eight Big 12 games, Thursday’s news offers little in the near-term as OU (12-12, 2-9 Big 12) welcomes No. 9 Kansas to Lloyd Noble Center Saturday afternoon. But a firm move date into the SEC does provide the 54-year-old coach at least one crucial development: clarity.

“I’m just glad we have clarity so I know talking to recruits,” Moser said Friday afternoon. “The class of 2024 now know that when we recruit that class they’re going to be playing in the SEC. The teams I’m focusing in on are Kansas, Kansas State, Texas, Texas Tech — teams that we got coming up. TCU. Iowa State. Those are all the teams that I’m locked in on right now. But, obviously with the announcement, clarity. Knowing. So we know when. Not knowing was the tricky part.”

Since OU and Texas were extended invitations to the SEC in July of 2021, Moser's recruiting pitches and conversations with prospects have centered on both the Big 12 and SEC as he and his staff operated without a set date for a move until this week.

“We talk about both,” he told the Tulsa World in October of 2022. “Talk about we're going to be in the two best basketball conferences in the country.”

“We talk about it openly,” he continued. “And we talk positive. Right now we're in the best basketball league going to the new SEC. We're going to talk about that. But we're open about it.”

The official exit date ensures that Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole — OU’s pair of signees in the 2023 class — will spend their debut seasons in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC in 2023-24; same for any player Moser and OU recruit out of the transfer portal with multiple years of eligibility this spring.

As for any recruiting class after that, from 2024 and beyond?

“We’re going to be in the SEC,” Moser affirmed.