Porter Moser officially named OU's next basketball coach

"I have so much respect for Coach Kruger. He's one of the icons of our profession. The fact that he was at Oklahoma shows that OU covets character. He's everything that young coaches should aspire to. He's all about winning the right way. I look forward to continuing that blueprint and continuing the blueprint we had at Loyola: winning the right way,” Moser said.

"I'm thrilled to join a program that is so focused on culture, people and excellence. I'm looking forward to diving in and building relationships with our players, the other coaches and the OU community."

Moser’s success, especially recently, speaks for itself.

The Ramblers have developed into a powerhouse among mid-major schools. During the last four years at Loyola-Chicago, his teams averaged nearly 25 wins a season. The Ramblers were 56-16 in MVC play in the window.

In 2018, Loyola-Chicago advanced to the Final Four and made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this past season.