Porter Moser officially named OU's next basketball coach

Porter Moser was officially introduced as Oklahoma’s next men’s basketball coach on Saturday morning.
The news was announced by OU just minutes after director of athletics Joe Castiglione tweeted an emoji of a lock.
Locking up his target may not have been easy. It took an extra day for word to become official after a Friday filled with multiple reports that Moser was going to be the 15th coach in school history.
"Our family is so excited and honored to join the Sooner family," Moser said in a statement. "Joe Castiglione has a reputation for building championship programs at the University of Oklahoma. I've always said there are reasons why you win. If you look at the standards that the programs at Oklahoma have set, there are reasons why they've won. The coaches, infrastructure and community are all championship caliber. You just want to be a part of that.
“To play in a premier league like the Big 12 and be a part of this championship culture excites me.”
Moser leaves Loyola-Chicago after a 10-year run coaching the Missouri Valley Conference school. The 10-year anniversary of his hiring would have been Monday.
OU fans will hope for a similar run by the 52-year-old coach. Moser is replacing Lon Kruger, who just completed a 10-year run as the Sooners’ coach after announcing his retirement eight days ago.
"I have so much respect for Coach Kruger. He's one of the icons of our profession. The fact that he was at Oklahoma shows that OU covets character. He's everything that young coaches should aspire to. He's all about winning the right way. I look forward to continuing that blueprint and continuing the blueprint we had at Loyola: winning the right way,” Moser said.
"I'm thrilled to join a program that is so focused on culture, people and excellence. I'm looking forward to diving in and building relationships with our players, the other coaches and the OU community."
Moser’s success, especially recently, speaks for itself.
The Ramblers have developed into a powerhouse among mid-major schools. During the last four years at Loyola-Chicago, his teams averaged nearly 25 wins a season. The Ramblers were 56-16 in MVC play in the window.
In 2018, Loyola-Chicago advanced to the Final Four and made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this past season.
"We are absolutely thrilled to announce and welcome Porter Moser as our next great OU head coach," Castiglione said. "As we dug deep into the backgrounds of candidates, his attributes, acumen and record of success totally aligned with what we were seeking. He's a purposeful and proven leader who prioritizes positive culture, accountability, academics, player development, innovation, transparent communication and a holistic approach to the student-athlete experience.
Moser’s first duty will be replenishing a basketball roster that’s fractured following departures to professional basketball and the transfer portal.
Moser has been a rebuilder of programs as his previous stops.
He coached Arkansas-Little Rock from 2000-03. He inherited a 4-24 team and guided the Trojans to an 18-11 mark in his first season.
Moser’s first team at Illinois State was 10-19 but improved to 17-13 in his second season. He was let go after four seasons after three first-round losses in the MVC Tournament.
After four years as a Saint Louis assistant for Rick Majerus, he was named Loyola-Chicago’s head coach.
The program was 7-23 and 15-16 in his first two seasons in the Horizon League before moving to the Missouri Valley Conference.