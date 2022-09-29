Porter Moser is leaning on his foundation of returners as he enters Year 2 at OU

NORMAN — The success of Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program in the 2022-23 season may ultimately hinge on the success of its newcomers.

But with the Sooners back in the gym for their initial practice sessions of the upcoming campaign this month, it's OU’s collection of scholarship returners that coach Porter Moser is finding most valuable.

“I think one of the biggest things, as you move things forward, is having guys back that know what you want, that know what your standards are,” Moser said Thursday afternoon from the Courtside Club inside Lloyd Noble Center. “Jalen, Jacob and Tanner, C.J. and Bijan — those five, guys who have been through the program — I can’t tell you how much that helped us this summer and how much it’s helping us this fall.”

Within a roster of fresh faces, Moser still has an experienced core made up of Tanner and Jacob Groves, Jalen Hill, Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland. And as the 54-year-old coach gears up for his second season at OU, it’s that foundation of returners Moser is now leaning on.

After a 19-16 finish and a trip to the NIT in Moser’s debut season, the Sooners return this fall shaped by a spring and summer of turnover.

Moser’s first full offseason at OU saw five players, including guards Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson, exit via the transfer portal. Another trio, Jordan Goldwire, Ethan Chargois and Marvin Johnson, left through graduation. To replace the cast of departures, Moser and Co. made use of the portal to pull four newcomers to Norman and added four more with a freshmen signing class that ranked No. 38 nationally in 247Sports' team rankings for 2022.

As a result, the Sooners roll toward their Nov. 7 opener with more than 60% of their roster yet to register a competitive minute in an OU uniform. And it's why Moser is relishing what he has in the likes of Hill, Noland, Cortes and the Groves brothers, a luxury he went without this time last year.

"Last year, it was hard to have a leader because everybody was new,” Moser said in July ahead of the Sooners’ preseason tour of Europe. “Now we’re trying to have these five guys step up and be leaders this summer. I think they’ve really embraced it.”

Now back stateside and only 5½ weeks out from Game No. 1, Moser was asked Thursday where he is seeing the leadership of that veteran core show up.

"Almost everywhere where I’m seeing the benefit of having guys back," he explained. "They can demonstrate stuff. If I say something, I see them on the side explaining it. We always talk about coaching up on the sideline if you’re not in a rep. They can lead by example.

"They know the mentality. The togetherness. The attitude. The positivity. All those intangible things of how practice goes, they know it. They know it and they’re there."

Noland and Tanner Groves — two members of that returning core — are feeling it, too.

“I see a big difference versus last year," Noland said. "Last year, we were all new to Porter and Porter was new to us, as well ... there's nobody who wasn't there last year that don't understand what Porter’s about and what he likes to see."

This time last year, all 15 members of the Sooners' roster were settling into life under Moser, learning to understand his methods and rhythms. Now, OU's returners are operating in lockstep as they get the newcomers up to speed and embark on Year No. 2 with Moser in charge.

“I think that the guys that stayed from last year's team, I think that that's probably one of the most important reasons why we're going to win games this year because we have that solid foundation," said Groves, the fifth-year big man.

This summer's European tour was crucial to that development, both Groves and Noland said. When the Sooners traveled Spain and France for a trio of exhibition games in early August, those veterans got their first extended run of influence on the full roster OU will deploy this year.

With the Sooners back on the court in Norman, the fruits of that trip and the impact of OU's returners are on display, both for Moser and the foundation he's leaning on.

"That trip was huge for our development on and off the court," Groves said. "And so I feel like our group is more close-knit this year than it was last year. And I think that's going to be a really big advantage for us moving forward and the Big 12.”