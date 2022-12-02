Portal, bowl opt-outs, Dec. 21 signing day all converging at a critical moment for the Sooners

Eric Gray had simple plans for the earliest days of the 2022 postseason.

For Oklahoma’s second-team All-Big 12 running back, this week was about laying around the house, focusing his mind elsewhere and, in the aftermath of a 12-game regular season, relaxing as best he could.

“Trying to get away from football,” he explained.

Players like Gray got one of their first breathers from the sport since the Sooners’ earliest summer workouts with OU still awaiting word on its bowl game destination this week.

As for Brent Venables and the Sooners’ coaching staff?

“You have a lot going on at once,” Venables said following OU’s Nov. 26 defeat at Texas Tech.

“There’ll be players that have an opportunity … they have systems set up in such a way where they have opportunities to evaluate what they want to do and we’ll have conversations with guys both ways. So we’ll address that in the next several days and respond to the ones that we need to when they happen.

“That part will inevitably happen.”

In the week since the Sooners fell to 6-6 in the regular-season finale, it already has. Along with most every other program in the nation, OU’s offseason roster turnover is underway with the transfer portal, bowl opt-out season and the Dec. 21 early signing period converging at a critical moment for the Sooners.

The goal for Venables at the end of it all, as he commences Year No. 2 in charge in Norman?

“People matter. People always make the place,” Venables said last month. “So it’s finding the right kind of people that are about all the right stuff. They’re good enough, bare minimum. Starts with that.”

So, with all of these moving parts, where does OU stand seven days after the close of the regular season? Let’s start with the outgoings.

A trio of Sooners announced their intention to enter the transfer portal this week led by wide receiver Theo Wease, who leaves OU as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Defensive backs Jordan Mukes, Joshua Eaton and Kendall Dennis will join him there when the portal formally opens Monday.

The conversations Venables spoke of after the loss at Texas Tech have happened and more movement will inevitably follow during the 45-day portal window that opens Dec. 5.

“Our role is telling the truth,” said defensive coordinator Ted Roof. “Support them. Tell them the truth because you’re like a parent to them. That’s what parents do. They support their kids and tell them the truth.”

On the college to pros front, offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris have each announced their plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this week. Meanwhile, Gray and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond likely signaled their own plans to make the same jump by accepting invitations to the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Another prominent Sooner with NFL prospects to contemplate this month is junior wide receiver Marvin Mims.

OU’s leading pass catcher has stated plans to play in the Sooners’ bowl game while considering his future this month. ESPN ranks Mims as the No. 12 draft-eligible wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While OU manages departures in different directions this month, priority No. 1 for Venables and his staff centers on carrying a 2023 recruiting class that ranks No. 7 nationally per 247Sports across the finish line later this month.

OU’s coaching staff is already on the trail with after the contact period opened this week; on Friday, for instance, Venables visited four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green alongside assists Jeff Lebby, Bill Bedenbaugh and Miguel Chavis in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Hanging onto Green and fellow top OU commits like Adepoju Adebawore, Jaquaize Pettaway and Makari Vickers will be critical between now and Dec. 21. OU will also keep a close eye on potential flips with five-star prospects David Hicks (committed to Texas A&M) and Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame) still linked to the Sooners.

Other additions, surely, will come from the transfer portal. OU has already nabbed commitments from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey and junior college defensive back Kendel Dolby.

Venables and Co. found portal gems in Dillon Gabriel and C.J. Coldon and transfer contributors like Trey Morrison, Jonah Laulu and Jeffery Johnson in their first offseason. Others, such as Kanai Walker, L.V. Bunkley-Shelton and Tulsa’s J.J. Hester, failed to make similar impacts in 2022.

While Sooners will leave for the portal and the pros this next month and a half, OU can lay its foundation for Venables’ second season by securing its signing class and finding more impact players from the portal.

Dennis to hit the portal: Sophomore defensive back Kendall Dennis intends to enter the transfer portal when the portal opens next week on Dec. 5, he announced via Twitter Friday.

Dennis, a four-star recruit in the Sooners' 2020 recruiting class, made four tackles in seven games this fall.