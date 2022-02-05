Poor shooting dooms Sooners in fourth straight Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma’s Porter Moser learned all about Bedlam on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma State’s suffocating defense combined with a rowdy Gallagher-Iba announced crowd of 11,215 equaled the Sooners’ 64-55 loss to their in-state rival.
It was another difficult result to absorb for OU, which has now lost seven of its past eight games.
The reasons for losses appear to be ever-changing. One game it may too many turnovers and another it could be a rebounding deficiency. On Saturday, it was poor shooting forced by OSU’s defensive game plan.
“When they're sagging off two or three guys, the lane is packed and we've got to free it out and kick it and knock a couple of shots down,” Moser said. “They're all out on Mo (Umoja Gibson), but then a couple of our guys have got to knock down some shots or teams are just going to be packing it in.”
Scoring distribution was lacking for the Sooners. Tanner Groves had a game-high 23 points and Elijah Harkless added 15. The rest of the team only managed 17 points on a combined 7-of-32 shooting.
Moser credited OSU’s defense while also saying OU earned some of the blame for lack of execution.
“They're very very good defensively, they're athletic. But when you can sag off two guys, it gives them an extra clog in the paint. They've got a rim protector, I don't know how many blocks (eight) they had,” Moser said. “I think they were just all up in Mo and then I thought Tanner did some good things. But I thought when we drove in the paint, we've got to kick. And then we've got to kick and knock down, some of our guys have to knock down a shot. You've got to be a threat.”
It’s been a while since the Sooners have celebrated a win over their in-state rival. OSU has now defeated Oklahoma in four straight games, which is the Cowboys' longest win streak since 1964-65.
OU (13-10, 3-7) started strong offensively, connecting on four of its first six 3-point attempts to take a 14-13 lead with 14:37 remaining. From that point, OU struggled from the arc and only made two of its next 16 shots from the spot.
OU also could not extend a first-half lead during an OSU dry spell. The Cowboys nearly went seven minutes without scoring, but OU’s four turnovers during that stretch only allowed for a 20-13 advantage with 8:55 remaining until halftime.
“We went six-and-a-half minutes of holding them scoreless and didn’t get more separation. And defensively, rebounding, I thought we did some good stuff. I’d like to have a different script,” Moser said.
Even when the shots weren’t falling, the Sooners trailed only 44-40 with seven minutes left in regulation. But the Cowboys allowed only one basket over the next three minutes to seize control.
Groves said even though times are hard right now, the team will stay on task.
“We're all together. We all believe in Coach (Moser) and Coach believes in us. We're all staying connected and we're all together,” Groves said. “We've got a solid squad, and we can pull out these little wins. It's just a matter of us staying together. It doesn't matter if shots aren't falling. We've got to take care of the ball.
“We did a really good job on the glass after the last game, but we just have to take care of the ball and be better. Cut down some turnovers and get some extra possessions where we get some shots up.”