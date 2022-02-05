Poor shooting dooms Sooners in fourth straight Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma’s Porter Moser learned all about Bedlam on Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma State’s suffocating defense combined with a rowdy Gallagher-Iba announced crowd of 11,215 equaled the Sooners’ 64-55 loss to their in-state rival.

It was another difficult result to absorb for OU, which has now lost seven of its past eight games.

The reasons for losses appear to be ever-changing. One game it may too many turnovers and another it could be a rebounding deficiency. On Saturday, it was poor shooting forced by OSU’s defensive game plan.

“When they're sagging off two or three guys, the lane is packed and we've got to free it out and kick it and knock a couple of shots down,” Moser said. “They're all out on Mo (Umoja Gibson), but then a couple of our guys have got to knock down some shots or teams are just going to be packing it in.”

Scoring distribution was lacking for the Sooners. Tanner Groves had a game-high 23 points and Elijah Harkless added 15. The rest of the team only managed 17 points on a combined 7-of-32 shooting.

Moser credited OSU’s defense while also saying OU earned some of the blame for lack of execution.