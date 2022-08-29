Pitt transfer Davis Beville wins QB battle, will backup Dillon Gabriel vs UTEP

Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty "or" freshman Nick Evers are listed behind Beville on the depth chart. OU kicks off coach Brent Venables' debut campaign against the Miners at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
"Davis and Booty and Evers, all doing a great job of battling it out," Venables said on Aug. 25. "They’ve had some great moments in camp and some not-so great moments. We’re definitely in a better position now than when we finished spring ball."
The Sooners exited spring camp in April lacking experience at quarterback behind Gabriel and addressed the problem in May through the transfer portal with the additions of Beville and Booty. In Beville, the 6-foot-6, 223-pound passer from Greenville, South Carolina, OU opted for its most experienced Division-I quarterback for the backup job.
Beville appeared in nine games over two seasons at Pitt and carries a 68.8% career completion percentage. His most prominent action came in last season's Peach Bowl, when Beville completed 14 of his 18 passes for 149 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 31-21 loss to Michigan State.
Booty threw for 3,115 and 25 touchdowns at Tyler Junior College last fall. Evers, a four-star freshman from Flower Mound, Texas, has yet to make his competitive debut for the Sooners.
Big 12 preview: Who is the team to beat? What players draw the most attention?
Power Poll: 1. Oklahoma
2. Oklahoma State
3. Baylor
4. Texas
5. Kansas State
6. TCU
7. Iowa State
8. Texas Tech
9. West Virginia
10. Kansas
Players to Watch: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com
