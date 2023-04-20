A slow start in the transfer portal has now given way to a pair of impact additions for Porter Moser and Oklahoma this week.

The Sooners picked up a commitment from Pitt forward John Hugley Thursday afternoon, providing OU with a needed front court presence and the program's second portal commit in as many days following Wednesday's pledge from Siena guard Javian McCollum.

News of Hugley's commitment to OU was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3.

NEWS: Pitt transfer John Hugley has committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3sports. Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/XN0GECI02S pic.twitter.com/7DfSv7sZ3F — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 20, 2023

In Hugley, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward who completed his junior season in 2022-23, the Sooners add needed interior depth to the roster.

OU has watched forwards Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves exit the program this spring, leaving the Sooners' forward depth depleted. And while Moser and Co. may not shut the door on adding more big men in the portal after Hugley, his addition brings a new dimension alongside Sam Godwin and Yaya Keita.

A preseason knee injury limited Hugley's junior season to eight games. In his third year at the college level, he averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game.

But the promise Hugley brings with him to Lloyd Center is rooted primarily in his breakout sophomore campaign from 2021-22 when the big man from Cleveland made 31 starts and tallied 14.8 points per game on 47.1% shooting and grabbed 7.9 rebounds a contest on his way All-ACC honorable mention honors.

Of note, Hugley's sophomore year saw him pull down 2.69 offensive rebounds per game that ranked second in the ACC. On OU's returning roster, only Sam Godwin (1.5 ORB per game) averaged more than one offensive rebound per game in 2022-23.

With McCollum and Hugley bound for Norman, the Sooners hold four open scholarships for the 2023-24 season.