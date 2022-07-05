Phil Picciotti, 2023 linebacker from Pennsylvania, commits to OU on 4th of July

2023 linebacker Phil Picciotti announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday night.

Picciotti, a three-star recruit from Pennridge High School in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, joined fellow three-star Samuel Omosigho as linebacker commits since last Thursday. According to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, Picciotti is the nation’s No. 445-ranked player and No. 40 linebacker. He’s also the No. 8 player in Pennsylvania.

With Picciotti’s pledge — announced via Twitter — OU has landed at least one prospect on Fourth of July for the fourth consecutive year.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defender chose Oklahoma over Michigan, Auburn and Nebraska. He also held offers from the likes of Penn State, Southern California, Notre Dame, Miami (Fl.) and Virginia Tech.

Picciotti took his official visit to Norman on June 3, and his main recruiter was OU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof, according to 247Sports. With the commitment, he is the Sooners’ 10th recruit of the class and second linebacker pledge.

