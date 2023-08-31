Game week is finally here. Eric and Mason talk about what fans might see on Saturday versus Arkansas State. How much will Jackson Arnold play? Eric is excited to see safety Peyton Bowen. Mason talks about his interview with Butch Jones, who was coach at Tennessee in 2015 when Baker Mayfield and the Sooners stormed back from a 17-3 fourth-quarter deficit to win 31-24 in double overtime.
Plus, landing five-star recruit David Stone and a look at the rest of the depth chart.
