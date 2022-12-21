Pettaway, Green, LeBlanc and McCullough among OU's eight early morning signees Wednesday

Update (9:10 a.m.): Oklahoma has picked up signatures from 17 of its 23 expected signees in the first hours of the early signing period Wednesday morning, including five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Arnold, the five-star quarterback from Texas' Denton Guyer High School, is the No. 4-ranked quarterback and the No. 7-ranked overall prospect nationally for the class of 2023, per 247Sports. The same recruiting service lists the 6-foot-1 passer from Texas’ Denton Guyer High School as the Sooners’ seventh-highest rated prospect in the modern recruiting era.

Mustang ATH Jacobe Johnson was the first of two in-state commits to sign with the Sooners Wednesday. He is the No. 2-ranked recruit in the state of and fourth-ranked player at his position in the class of 2023.

McAlester's ATH Erik McCarty followed soon after. The three-star signee finished his high school career 32 yards shy of McAlester's career rushing record and is expected to begin his OU career in the Sooners' secondary.

McCarty's senior season ended with a left knee injury that required surgery.

OU secured four more four-star commits in cornerback Makari Vickers, linebackers Samuel Omosigho and Lewis Carter and wide receiver Keyon Brown.

Vickers is the fifth-ranked recruit in the Sooners' incoming class and chose OU over Alabama and Michigan in August.

Omosigho, the No. 7-ranked linebacker in the nation, comes to OU from Crandall, Texas, and is one of three linebackers in the Sooners' 2023 class. He's joined by Carter, the nation's 12th-ranked linebacker, and IMG academy prospect Phil Picciotti.

Brown, out of Tallahassee, Fla. is the second-ranked skill position player in OU's latest class.

Two more three-star signatures have come via running back Kalib Hicks and offensive tackle Logan Howland.

Update (7:35 a.m.): Derrick LeBlanc, Daeh McCullough, Cayden Green and Jaquaize Pettaway led Oklahoma's early morning signees as the early signing period opened Wednesday morning.

LeBlanc, a four-star defensive lineman from Kissimmee, Florida, is the eight-ranked prospect in the Sooners' incoming class. He committed to OU in late July over Florida and Penn State. He is one of seven Sooners set to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American game next month.

McCullough was a late flip for the Sooners on Dec. 12, previously committed to Cincinnati since June. The four-star safety's brother, Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough, is also headed to Norman in 2023.

Green is the Sooners' fourth-ranked commit in the upcoming. The four-star prospect committed to OU on July 8 and is the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country.

Pettaway is the top skill position player in OU's 2023 class. The four-star wide receiver gave his verbal pledge on July 6 over fellow frontrunners Texas and Ole Miss. He is the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 12 prospect in the state of Texas in 2023.

Kade McIntyre, Taylor Wein, Phil Picciotti and Ashton Sanders comprised OU's remaining group of early-morning signees.

McIntyre, the three-star tight end from Fremont, Nebraska, has been committed to OU since June 13.

Wein, a three-star edge rusher and one of the latest commits to the Sooners incoming class, is viewed among OU's under the radar finds in 2023. Sanders, the three-star defensive lineman from Los Angeles, committed to OU a day before Wein on Nov 20.

Picciotti is a three-star linebacker who finished his high school career at Florida's IMG Academy. He committed to the Sooners on July 4.

OU is expected to ink 23 players to its 2023 signing class Wednesday, closing the program’s first full recruiting cycle under head coach Brent Venables.

The Sooners enter national signing day with the No. 8-ranked recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports.

That leaves OU trailing only Texas’ fourth-ranked signing class among Big 12 programs. The Sooners’ current ranking also places them ahead of future SEC foes such as Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Arkansas, among others.

OU begins the day with a pair of five-star recruits headlining its latest crop in quarterback Jackson Arnold and edge Adepoju Adebawore.

Adebawore, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher from Kansas City, Mo., is the top-ranked prospect from the state of Missouri in 2023. He chose OU in June the Sooners over Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Northwestern and held other offers from Michigan, USC, Florida State and Oregon, among others.

A talented 2023 signing class could grow even better Wednesday if the Sooners can flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen, Arnold’s Denton Guyer teammate.

The No. 2 safety in the 2023 class has been committed to Notre Dame since Jan. 1, 2022, but has remained linked with OU and reportedly received a visit from Venables this past weekend. His commitment would hand OU its first class with three five-star prospects since 2019.

After Arnold and Adebawore, the Sooners are set to sign 13 recruits with four-star ratings via 247Sports.

Pettaway (Houston, Texas) and offensive tackle Green (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) stand among the highest-rated offensive prospects bound for OU. Defensively, the Sooners' incoming class is led by Vickers (Quincy, Fla.), Omosigho (Crandall, Texas) and Carter (Tampa, Fla.).

The Sooners are also expected to sign a pair of prospects from the state of Washington in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner (Spanaway, Wash.) and three-star offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta (Snoqualmire, Wash.). The Sooners have not signed a high school prospect from Washington since at least 2000.

Three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates (Durango, Colo.) is the last remaining Lincoln Riley-era commit in OU’s 2023 class.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M transfer Kendel Dolby, the No. 1 junior college cornerback in the class of 2023, is also expected to sign with the Sooners Wednesday.