Perfect scores from Jordan Bowers and Ragan Smith inside Lloyd Noble Center Thursday night highlighted top-ranked Oklahoma’s start to the 2023 postseason and propelled the Sooners past No. 17 Arkansas and No. 30 North Carolina State into Saturday’s regional final, one step from a return to the NCAA Championships next month.

Behind Bowers’ title-winning performance on bars and Smith’s title claim on beam, OU (20-1) turned in a team score of 197.925 in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Norman Regional second round, advancing alongside No. 16 Ohio State (197.350) to Saturday’s final. Progressing from the day’s first session were No. 8 Alabama (197.375) and No. 9 Kentucky (197.475).

OU, the nation’s top overall seed and the defending national champion, meets the remaining trio in Saturday’s 5 p.m. regional final competing for a spot in the NCAA Championships semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas on April 13.

A relatively slow start on the beam for the Sooners was steadied when Smith delivered her perfect 10 as the Sooners’ sixth and final competitor in the event.

The perfect score marked Smith’s second straight 10 in the event and the senior gymnast’s third of the season. With the fifth flawless performance on beam in Smith’s career, she now trails only Maggie Nichols (seven) for the most in program history.

Despite Smith’s effort, OU trailed Ohio State 49.525-49.475 at the close of the beam event following a string of early struggles.

OU’s team beam score on the opening night of national postseason competition marked its lowest since the program’s initial competitions in January. The slow start on the beam came from Olivia Trautman (9.875), Katherine Le Vasseuer (9.725) and Bowers, who’s score of 9.800 fell below 9.875 for only the second time in any event in 2023.

But if the Sooners — and Bowers — began shaky, they finished strong to secure their place in Saturday’s final.

Following bars performances from Sooners Danielle Sievers (9.950), Danae Fletcher (9.825), Truatman (9.925) and Smith (9.900), Bowers set the new high mark with her perfect 10.

The score represented Bowers’ first career perfect showing on bars and the third perfect 10 of her career. The OU sophomore notched a 10.0 in the floor exercise against West Virginia last month and delivered a perfect score on vault against Michigan as a freshman in 2022.

Altogether, the Sooners team score on bars of 49.600 marked the program’s fourth-best score all-time in regional competition.

Saturday’s final begins at 5 p.m. inside Lloyd Noble Center and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Per OU, tickets for the event start at $5 and can be purchased at SoonerSports.com/tickets.