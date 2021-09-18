'Perfect gentlemen': Switzer makes sure Selmons get statue outside stadium

NORMAN — On the eve Oklahoma welcomed back its most respected rival, it also honored its most revered family of players.
The Legends and Legacies reception and dinner at McCasland Fieldhouse on Friday night served to underline how the competition between OU and Nebraska lifted both programs.
For the Sooners, the roles Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon played in those games was highlighted. The school used the event to announce a statue commemorating the brothers will be unveiled during the 2022 season.
During the years at least one of the Selmon brothers played at OU, the program went 54-3-1, claimed four Big Eight Conference titles and the 1974 and 1975 national championships. Also, the Sooners went 4-1 against the Cornhuskers during that span.
Their likenesses will join the effigies of coaches Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Switzer and Bob Stoops. The sculpture will be similar in size to the current ones commemorating Heisman Trophy winners Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford.
The catalyst for honoring the Selmons was Switzer.
“This is a dream I’ve wanted to happen a long time ago,” he said.
The legendary coach’s 16-season run began with the 1973 season when the trio comprised the Sooners’ starting defensive line.
Lucious was a consensus All-American defensive tackle in 1973. Lee Roy, who passed away in 2011, is considered by many to be the greatest player of the Switzer era and one of the best the program has produced. He was a consensus All-American in 1974 and 1975, claiming the Outland and Lombardi Awards his final season. Dewey, who was born 11 months before Lee Roy, was a consensus All-American in 1975.
“The Selmon brothers did something that never happened before in football and never happened since and will probably never happen (again),” Switzer said. “Three brothers play side by side. All start, all three are All-Americans, all three scholar-athletes. Not only that, they were perfect gentlemen.”
Former OU quarterback J.C. Watts served as one of the emcees of the event. It was fitting not only because the ordained Baptist minister and former congressman can work a room. And like the Selmon brothers, he grew up in Eufaula, idolizing the trio.
“The Selmon Family, they gave us in Eufaula, a picture on the box of what character, humility, teamwork, family excellence, they gave us a picture of what it was supposed to look like,” Watts said.
Former Sooners weren’t the only ones paying their respects to the Selmons. The event also included several former Nebraska players and current athletic director Trev Albert.
Former Nebraska All-American center Rick Bonness spoke at the event. He joked that his All-American collegiate career happened to coincide with the Selmons. He later was a teammate of Lee Roy and Dewey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“They represented excellence to me then and they still do,” Bonness said.
OU started erecting statues at the stadium two decades ago, beginning with the Heisman Trophy winners. Defensive linemen do not win Heisman Trophies. But many fans wanted “OU’s Royal Family” to receive a similar designation.
Switzer was chief among that group.
“He said he was gonna get this done,” Lucious said. “He said it was gonna take a little time, but we’ll get it done. True to his word.”
Dewey and Lucious were the last to speak Friday night. After they finished, OU unveiled a three-dimensional image of the sculpture. The brothers, who are known as much for their humility as their talent, didn’t try to hold back the emotion.
“I’ve got all these emotions going throughout my body,” Dewey said. “I can imagine it is something like what Cinderella felt when she came to the ball.”