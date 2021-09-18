'Perfect gentlemen': Switzer makes sure Selmons get statue outside stadium

Lucious was a consensus All-American defensive tackle in 1973. Lee Roy, who passed away in 2011, is considered by many to be the greatest player of the Switzer era and one of the best the program has produced. He was a consensus All-American in 1974 and 1975, claiming the Outland and Lombardi Awards his final season. Dewey, who was born 11 months before Lee Roy, was a consensus All-American in 1975.

“The Selmon brothers did something that never happened before in football and never happened since and will probably never happen (again),” Switzer said. “Three brothers play side by side. All start, all three are All-Americans, all three scholar-athletes. Not only that, they were perfect gentlemen.”

Former OU quarterback J.C. Watts served as one of the emcees of the event. It was fitting not only because the ordained Baptist minister and former congressman can work a room. And like the Selmon brothers, he grew up in Eufaula, idolizing the trio.

“The Selmon Family, they gave us in Eufaula, a picture on the box of what character, humility, teamwork, family excellence, they gave us a picture of what it was supposed to look like,” Watts said.

Former Sooners weren’t the only ones paying their respects to the Selmons. The event also included several former Nebraska players and current athletic director Trev Albert.