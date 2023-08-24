Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Paul Jesperson has joined the Oklahoma men's basketball staff as director of player development and assistant coach, head coach Porter Moser announced Thursday.

Jesperson comes to OU from the Atlanta Hawks, where he was a player development coach for two seasons from 2021-23 and assistant video coordinator during the 2020-21 NBA season.

In Atlanta, Jesperson was on the same team as former Oklahoma and current Hawks guard Trae Young, an NBA All-Star and All-NBA third team selection in the 2022-23 season. Ironically, Young was in Norman working out with OU on Wednesday.

With Jesperson on staff, Young and the Hawks ranked third in the NBA in free-throw percentage (81.8%) and points per game (118.4) last season.

"Paul brings a wealth of NBA experience from his time with the Atlanta Hawks as an assistant and player development coach," Moser said in a news release. "He was instrumental in developing top talent at the highest level.

"His knowledge of the NBA will help prepare our players to excel on the court and position them for a professional basketball career."

Jesperson played collegiately at Virginia (2011-13) and Northern Iowa (2013-16), averaging 10.8 points and shooting 42.8% in his senior season at UNI.

He banked a half-court shot in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament that gave the No. 11 seed Panthers a 75-72 upset victory over No. 6 seed Texas.

Before that, Jesperson became the all-time leading scorer at Merrill High School and was named the 2011 Wisconsin player of the year by the Associated Press and Gatorade.

Now adding NBA experience to Moser's staff, he joins assistant coaches Ryan Humphrey, Armon Gates, Brock Morris and Clayton Custer, whose return to OU from Loyola-Chicago was announced Wednesday.

OU opens the 2023-24 season Nov. 6 against Central Michigan.

"My wife and I are excited to be a part of the University of Oklahoma and coach Moser's staff," Jesperson said in the release. "Coach has proven that he produces winning players and championship teams.

"Oklahoma has a rich basketball tradition and I look forward to pouring into our student-athletes to achieve all of their goals both on and off the court."

