Patty Gasso talks bucket list trip to baseball's big stage and adding pieces to her softball team's 'aggressive deadly lineup'

OMAHA, Neb. — Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso has experience coaching in a national championship series.

Does watching from the stands allow her a calmer experience in a tension-filled game between OU and Ole Miss?

“I thought it would be relaxing,” Gasso said before the Sooners’ opener of the Men’s College World Series best-of-3 championship. “But I have a little bit of nerves.”

Gasso was joined by fellow OU coaches Ryan Hybl (men’s golf) and K.J. Kindler (women’s gymnastics) in a suite at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.

“We are just celebrating some elite stuff that’s going on around the athletic department that we’re all really proud of,” Gasso said. “This has always been a bucket list for me. To sit here and watch — and for it to be the Sooners — it’s like one checkmark off of a long bucket list.

“I’m thrilled for (OU coach) Skip (Johnson). I think everybody underestimated him and his team.”

Since both coaches’ seasons run parallel, they often don’t cross paths often but they do keep in contact.

“Probably more in the offseason,” Gasso said. “He’s come out to our practices and he’ll hang out along the bench. I’ll text him and talk with him about a few things.

“We both were going through rehab (last fall), him for his shoulder and mine for my knee, so we’ve talked about that as well. But we definitely stay in contact throughout the season.”

If Oklahoma were to win the MCWS, it would be the first time in history that a school’s baseball and softball teams won a national championship in the same season.

Gasso’s team captured the Women’s College World Series on June 9 with a two-game sweep over Texas. How long did the veteran OU coach celebrate the national championship?

“To tell you the truth, it’s like once it’s over and you celebrate that night, it’s over. That’s how you have to move,” Gasso said. “Because our season’s recruiting begins immediately. The transfer portal is hot. Everything is just happened as soon as it’s over.

“There’s no rest. There’s no celebrating. You just have to keep going and try to celebrate with your team once they come back and things slow down a little bit.”

OU announced Michigan graduate transfer Alex Storako — the reigning Big Ten pitcher of the year — will play for OU next season. Infielder Alynah Torres, who played at Arizona State in 2022, declared on social media that she is transferring to Oklahoma next season.

How much will any newcomers help the Sooners’ run for a third consecutive national championship?

“We are not trying to rebuild. We are adding specific pieces to the puzzle that will make us extremely strong on the mound and throughout the lineup,” Gasso said. “It’s going to be another very aggressive, deadly lineup to deal with.

“I’m thrilled that we are getting some good pieces to this.”

