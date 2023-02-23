NORMAN – Oklahoma ace Jordy Bahl has had a pair of up-and-down weekends but it isn’t concerning the coaching staff.

Patty Gasso has full confidence in the right-hander, who enters the prestigious Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with the highest ERA (2.58) of her young college career.

Bahl was more “Jordy-like” in a win against Longwood and loss against Baylor last weekend.

“I think everybody is looking for like a dominant, where’s Jordy? Any freshman that has a great year, they go into their sophomore year, and it’s different,” Gasso said this week. “Who knows what they’re thinking? Are they trying to match it? Jocelyn Alo (and) some of my greatest players had gone through trying to find themselves their sophomore season.

“Jordy is making really good progress. I thought she threw really well, threw well enough against Baylor for a win. It was just that one untimely hit that cleared the bases for them. I think she’s on the right path.”

Bahl missed most of the stretch run during last year's national championship season with an arm issue. She only threw nine innings in the final month.

Nicole May has been impressive this season. The junior is 2-0 and hasn’t allowed a run in 15.1 innings of work. She has 28 strikeouts and has only allowed five hits.

May nearly got the start against Baylor, but Gasso chose Bahl instead of the other right-hander.

“We were going to throw Nicole … this is my way of thinking. I know we’re going to see Baylor three more times. Let us try to get Jordy on the mound and let her continue to work on things,” Gasso said. “Not like, ‘oh gosh, what if we lose?’ I’m going in there expecting to win. Right now, I think Jordy needs more innings to fine tune some things more than anybody else.

“Nicole May is still in the driver seat and doing really well. Everything about her is confident, and I know she’ll get the job done. You’ll see Nicole May a lot this weekend.”

Strong tests

Second-ranked Oklahoma is scheduled to play five games in Cathedral City, Calif., this weekend, highlighted by a Sunday 11 a.m. contest against new No. 1 UCLA.

The test is exactly what her team needs, Gasso said.

“It’s the journey, the process. We could end up losing two or three times this weekend, and we’re still going to be OK. We play over 60 games. I don’t want them to feel that kind of pressure. I want them to learn how to play free and confident and not be worried about the outcomes,” Gasso said. “Because that’s the problem because that’s when the problems come in when you’re afraid. ‘Oh my gosh, they’re up by four and it’s already the fourth inning, oh my goodness.’ Just continue to stay on track with how we do things. That’s what’s important is that we don’t change what we’re doing because what we’re doing is usually good enough.

“So there’s no panic and there’s no ‘we have to do anything.’ We don’t have to until we get down to the very end, and if you don’t then you’re going home. It’s just staying with that mindset that we have. Just staying calm and continuing to grow and improve and listen and learn.”

OU faces Cal State Fullerton (2:30 p.m.) and Texas A&M (5) on Friday, Utah (11:30 a.m.) and Loyola Marymount (2 p.m.) on Sunday.

Injury report

Catcher Kinzie Hansen, who has been battling an appendix issue, could see her first playing time of the 2023 season this weekend.

“I think you’ll see her this weekend a bit. Not catching every game, but you’ll see her in a uniform and likely on the field,” Gasso said.

“It’ll help. You can feel her not in the lineup last weekend. So our team recognized it. She did a good job trying to stay very vocal, but there’s just a presence that she has that also exudes confidence and gives it to the rest of the team. It’ll be nice to have her back.”

Hansen hit .273 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs last season, with 41 starts behind the plate.

Hannah Coor will have back surgery at the beginning of the month and will take a medical redshirt. The OU coach said she’s dealt with the issue for quite some time before making the decision for surgery.

The sophomore has been the team’s primary pinch runner. Look for Avery Hodge to potentially take the spot.

Brito power

Alyssa Brito is hitting .360 for the Sooners with nine hits. Her first eight hits were for extra bases until smacking a single.

“I’ve just been working on a lot of game plans and approaches,” Brito said. “And I think that’s really helped going and kind of building off of that.”

Gasso on Brito: “She’s gritty. I really have been impressed with her in the fall and in the spring thus far where she is just really excelling at a craft. She has really turned into a smart hitter. Understands what she wants to swing at. Timely hitter. Clutch hitter. And now she’s locking it in in the middle of the lineup. A good example of what extra work in the indoor looks like. She puts in the time, and it’s paying off.”