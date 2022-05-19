Patty Gasso continues to drive Sooners toward another national title

Oklahoma's softball program is in a rare position. Being the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Championship is nothing new. In fact, this is the third straight season the Sooners earned the designation.

The oddity comes from entering the Norman Regional on Friday needing to start a winning streak instead of extending one. Last Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament title game was a shock. OU has not entered the NCAA Tournament coming off a loss since 2009.

“Losses are gonna happen. We’re not a perfect team,” OU All-American designated player Jocelyn Alo said. “I’d rather lose now than to lose in the next few weeks. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The Sooners (49-2) get their chance to start a new streak at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Marita Hynes Field when they open regional play against Prairie View A&M (20-27). Texas A&M (29-26) and Minnesota (26-24-1) meet in the double-elimination tournament’s opening game at 4 p.m.

Every team still playing hopes to find that elusive blend of laser-focused intensity mixed with the unshackled freedom that allows teams to play their best. There is no formula for obtaining it.

OU coach Patty Gasso has seen it come together well enough to win five national titles. But she freely admits that if it were as simple as following steps, the Sooners’ trophy case would be much larger.

“I still don’t know that I know how to do it, really,” she said. “It’s just continuing to motivate and hold them accountable.”

Gasso illustrated the importance of OU’s practice on Tuesday. There are times when the Sooners need rest. However, this was the inverse of a late-in-the-season walkthrough.

“It was hot and we were out there for a while, but I was relentless with them,” she said. “You have to show that you care, and I’m not going to sit back and say something is good enough when it’s not. I just continue to drive and push them. You always talk to them and you know what they want and I know what it looks like in order to get what they want.”

The ultimate goal is a second straight national championship. OU can’t achieve that with a regional title. It’s just part one of the steps required to reach the ultimate goal.

Alo gathered nearly every individual award college softball has to offer a position player. But postseason success differs from what occurs earlier in the spring. For all she has accomplished, the year that sticks out to Alo was her sophomore season in 2019. It was the last time OU did not win the national title.

The lesson Alo learned that season was simple.

“You have to play free,” she said. “What you’ve done up until this point doesn’t really matter because it’s a whole new ballgame. Anyone can turn it on at any given time. You have to play free and not worry about what’s gonna happen.”