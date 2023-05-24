NORMAN — Let’s make this perfectly clear: The following comparison is apples and oranges.

Or is it?

Oklahoma (54-1) is on the verge of winning its 47th consecutive softball game, which would equal an NCAA record set by Arizona in the 1995-96 seasons.

The Sooners’ football program won 47 straight games from 1953-57 under legendary coach Bud Wilkinson. That record sits at 65 years and counting.

Patty Gasso’s softball team will face Clemson at 1 p.m. Friday during an NCAA Tournament Super Regional contest. If OU wins the first contest in the best-of-3 series, it would tie softball's all-time mark.

Win two games and the Sooners would close the Marita Hynes Field era by setting an incredible record as well as stamping a spot in the Women’s College World Series.

Instead of trying to vote on which streak is more impressive, let’s just look at key elements of both runs.

The coaches

Top all-time football streaks 1. Oklahoma (1953-57): 47 wins 2. Washington (1908-14): 40 3T. Yale (1887-89): 37 3T. Yale (1890-93): 37 5. Toledo (1969-71): 35 6T. Penn (1894-96): 34 6T. Miami, Fla. (2000-02): 34 8. Nebraska (1969-72): 32 9T: Oklahoma (1948-50): 31 9T. Penn (1896-98): 31 9T. Pittsburgh (1914-18): 31

Bud Wilkinson (1947-63)

Wilkinson, who would total 145 wins during his career as the Sooners coach, led the program to a streak that spanned five seasons. It began with a 19-14 win over Texas in 1953 and was ended with a 7-0 loss to Notre Dame in 1957. Wilkinson went 12 seasons without a loss in conference play. When he departed the program, he was the winningest coach in school history. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1963.

Top all-time softball streaks 1. Arizona (1996-97): 47 wins 2. Oklahoma (Current): 46 3. Oklahoma (2019): 41 4T. Oklahoma (2021-22): 40 4T. Oklahoma (2020-21): 40 6. South Carolina (1997): 38 7T. Florida (2008): 37 7T. Princeton (1996): 37 9. Oregon (2017): 35 10. UCLA (1999) 35

Patty Gasso (1995-current)

Gasso is 1,448-345-2 during her 29 seasons at Oklahoma. The current 46-game win streak began on Feb. 24 with a triumph over Cal State Fullerton. Gasso’s teams have dominated the Big 12 Conference with no series losses over the past 13 seasons. OU has won 54 consecutive conference series with 46 sweeps. She is easily OU’s all-time winningest coach with 72.3% of the program’s 2,004 overall victories. She was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2022.

Key players

Football

Wilkinson found personnel to run his offense’s split-T formation with a hurry-up style while also relying on a 5-2 defensive alignment. Oklahoma had eight consensus All-Americans during the record win streak: J.D. Roberts (1953), Kurt Burris (1954), Max Boydston (1954), Bo Bolinger (1955), Jerry Tubbs (1956), Tommy McDonald (1956), Clendon Thomas (1957) and Bill Krisher (1957).

Softball

The Sooners’ offense has been balanced this season from a power production. Five players have at least 10 home runs this season — Jayda Coleman (15), Alyssa Brito (15), Tiare Jennings (14), Haley Lee (13) and Kinzie Hansen (11). The pitching staff could be defended as one of the all-time best; Nicole May (0.57 ERA), Alex Storako (0.93) and Jordy Bahl (1.10) have been dominant in the circle.

Close calls

Football

OU’s record streak almost ended at 35. The Sooners trailed 19-6 at halftime of the 1956 game in Boulder. After a fiery speech from Wilkinson, reportedly including “You guys don’t deserve to wear those red jerseys on your backs,” OU stormed back for a 27-19 win. After a narrow 14-13 home win over Colorado in 1957, OU would see the streak ended by Notre Dame three games later. OU had eight one-score wins during the streak.

Softball

The Sooners welcomed Florida State to Norman and overcame a brief deficit to win 5-4 against one of the nation’s top teams earlier this season. A few games later, OU would win a pitcher’s battle 2-1 against Northwestern. On April 1, OU rallied to beat Texas in dramatic fashion, scoring three runs (Coleman HR, Hansen walk-off single) in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win. The streak included three shutout wins over Baylor and a 4-2 win over Oklahoma State on May 6 in Stillwater. OU trailed 2-0 in the seventh against the Cowgirls before scoring four runs.

NCAA Super Regionals

(1) Oklahoma vs. (16) Clemson, at OU

Game 1: 1 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

Game 2: Noon Saturday, ESPN Networks

Game 3 (IF): Sunday

Women's College World Series

June 1-9

USA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.