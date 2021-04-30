Patriots pick former Sooner Ronnie Perkins in third round of NFL draft

Oklahoma’s defense may be making resurgence in the NFL draft.

Ronnie Perkins was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round. He was taken with the No. 96 pick overall.

Between 2010 and 2019, Oklahoma’s defense only had three players chosen in the first three rounds.

With Perkins’ pick by the Patriots, Oklahoma has now had three defensive picks inside the first three rounds counting the past two drafts.

Last year, Kenneth Murray (first round, No. 23, Los Angeles Chargers) and Neville Gallimore (third, 82, Dallas Cowboys) were taken high.

Perkins was dominant for the Sooners despite only playing six games. He finished with seven tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks. His playmaking ability strengthened the OU defense down the stretch.

The biggest question entering the draft wasn’t what Perkins could do on the field. It was his situation off the field. He missed the 2019 season’s Peach Bowl after testing positive for marijuana. He was suspended by the NCAA for the College Football Playoff contest as well as the first five games of the 2020 season.

The three-day draft concludes on Saturday when rounds four-through-seven will be announced.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.