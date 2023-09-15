A shuttle will operate from the Fairgrounds starting at 9:30 a.m. Fans can enter Gate 1 at the Fairgrounds from E. 21st Street. Parking for shuttles will be located on the infield parking area of the racetrack. Shuttles will drop-off at the Stadium on 11th Street at Gate 1. Fans are encouraged to arrive by 1:30 p.m. to assure being at the game in time for kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The stadium's East gates will open at 12:30 p.m., with others at 1 p.m.