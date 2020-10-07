 Skip to main content
Packers cut former OU linebacker Curtis Bolton

Packers Ravens Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, avoids a hit fromGreen Bay Packers linebacker Curtis Bolton during the first half of a NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday cut former Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Curtis Bolton.

He began his pro career as an undrafted free agent last season. He spent the 2019-20 season on the injured reserve list after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

The Packers placed him on the physically unable to perform last at the start of 2020 training camp.

