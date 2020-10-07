Packers cut former OU linebacker Curtis Bolton

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday cut former Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Curtis Bolton.

He began his pro career as an undrafted free agent last season. He spent the 2019-20 season on the injured reserve list after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

The Packers placed him on the physically unable to perform last at the start of 2020 training camp.

Gallery: OU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season

Video: Lincoln Riley on loss to Iowa State